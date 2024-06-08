Advertisement
AD

    XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto market sell-off has resulted in $410 million in liquidations
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader cryptocurrency market is currently facing a substantial sell-off. Amid this volatility, XRP has seen a dramatic surge in trading volume, rising by 103%.

    Advertisement

    The current sell-off has been brutal for many cryptocurrencies, wiping out significant value in a short span. According to CoinGlass data, the sell-off has resulted in $410 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, the highest total since mid-April.

    Based on CoinMarketCap data, XRP trading volume has more than doubled in the last 24 hours, reaching $2.21 billion, showing increased interest and activity among traders. This surge in volume, up by 103%, reflects the increasing attention on XRP amid broader market turmoil.

    The entire crypto market tumbled on Friday as investors assessed a strong non-farm payrolls number for May raising concerns that the Federal Reserve may not lower interest rates as fast as predicted. Non-farm payrolls increased by 272,000 in May, up from 175,000 in April, surpassing an estimated 190,000. The unemployment rate, however, rose to 4% for the first time since January 2022.

    TradingView
    XRP/USD Daily Chart: TradingView

    Many investors had hoped that Friday's report would show that the job market and economy were slowing, persuading the Fed to ease monetary policy and lower interest rates.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 13:01
    262 Million XRP Snapped up by Single Whale as Price Reversal Awaits
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP fell drastically in Friday's trading session due to macroeconomic developments, reaching lows of $0.454 before recovering marginally.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 5.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.4967.

    The Fed is scheduled to meet next week, although rates are widely expected to remain steady both then and in July. CME figures reveal that traders are pricing in a 68% possibility of a rate cut in September.

    In the immediate term, a break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, around $0.524 and $0.576, could imply a positive rebound. Meanwhile, further falls may target the $0.4294 level as support in the short term.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 1,901 Bitcoin (BTC) Added to ETFs in Single Day, Why No Price Jump?
    Jun 08, 2024 - 13:50
    1,901 Bitcoin (BTC) Added to ETFs in Single Day, Why No Price Jump?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for June 8
    Jun 08, 2024 - 13:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Jun 08, 2024 - 13:50
    Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off
    1,901 Bitcoin (BTC) Added to ETFs in Single Day, Why No Price Jump?
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD