Solana (SOL) Eyes Dangerous Breakthrough

Solana (SOL) is eyeing a dangerous breakthrough since it fell below the $60 support zone on Nov. 20. At the time of writing, Solana is trading at a price of $58.21, up 2.36% in the past 24 hours. The core Solana metrics are bullish and suggest recapturing the $60 price level is imminent in the near term.

Since Solana was rejuvenated this year, its price has been on a meteoric rise that saw it push past the psychologically important threshold at $60 on Nov. 15. Bears did not allow Solana to form a support above this threshold, and as such, it lost its grip and retraced back to a low of $51.6 on Nov. 22.

The attempt to reclaim $60 has become a key hurdle that SOL bulls have been unable to work their way past in recent times. With the current outlook and resolve as showcased in the 6.64% jump in trading volume to $1,374,937,101, a consistent increase in the trading volume is a sign retail investors are flooding the market. Notably, their presence can help stabilize the price as SOL makes an attempt to reclaim its lost mandate.

Solana (SOL) price riding on history

While in the immediate term, the $60 price target may seem an ambitious level to breach, it is worth noting that Solana has traded at a level far higher than this in the past. Prior to the FTX collapse of 2022, Solana traded at an all-time high (ATH) of $260. This implies that the ultimate goal is to retest this ATH by first conquering as many immediate price levels as possible.

Solana is no longer tied to the pangs or negative impacts of the FTX implosion, and though the bankrupt exchange continues to sell off the coin in its liquidation spree, Solana has made a crucial anchor that naturally attracts other liquidity to it.