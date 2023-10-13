XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Unlocked for International Institutions by Coinbase and Talos

Two big platforms join forces to allow institutional clients outside US to trade perpetual futures

In a significant stride for the institutional digital asset trading sector, Talos has seamlessly integrated with Coinbase International Exchange. This integration empowers clients in specific non-U.S. regions to directly participate in perpetual futures trading via the Talos platform. This development showcases the growing interest in popular cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) among institutional investors.

This collaboration holds vital implications for the institutional digital asset market, especially considering the dominance of perpetual futures in the global crypto trading landscape. Institutions outside the United States can now effortlessly access the major exchange using the user-friendly interface.

Among other things, institutions can now utilize real-time risk management tools and adaptable margin requirements, which ensures a safe and stable trading environment. Talos' integration expands avenues for its clients, enabling them to explore digital assets and navigate the intricate crypto domain with ease.

Compliance matters

As reported in the press release, both entities place paramount importance on regulatory adherence and security, emphasizing their shared commitment to establishing a trustworthy trading environment for institutional clients. Coinbase's recent approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority underscores their dedication to these standards.

The head of the exchange expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, acknowledging Talos' deep expertise in digital asset trading technology. He emphasized that this collaboration enriches their offerings, granting a wider institutional audience enhanced accessibility to the dynamic world of digital assets.