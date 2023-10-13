Bitcoin (BTC) Options Worth $640 Million Set to Expire

Alex Dovbnya
As Bitcoin options with a notional value of $640 million approach their expiration date, the crypto community watches intently
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 05:54
Bitcoin (BTC) Options Worth $640 Million Set to Expire
Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is about to see a shakeup as options contracts with a significant notional value are on the cusp of expiration. 

With investors and traders across the world keenly watching, the fallout from this significant expiration could have potential implications on the price and volatility of the flagship digital currency.

A close look at the options 

As per data shared by Greeks.live, approximately 24,000 BTC options are poised for expiration. These options have a notional value pegged at $640 million. 

Notably, the put-call ratio for these options stands at 1.23, indicating a slightly higher number of put options compared to call options. 

XRP Finally Reaches This Substantial Support Level

The max pain point, a term used to denote the price level at which these options would cause maximum financial loss for option holders, is set at $27,000. In terms of volume, weekly positions in BTC options have surged by a notable 70% this week, with put positions comprising 60% of the total. 

Such a skew towards put options is a relatively rare occurrence. Meanwhile, options for Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin's closest rival, are also set to expire, but Bitcoin remains the market's leader.

The Bitcoin price holding steady 

Despite the looming options expiration, Bitcoin's price remains relatively stable. Currently trading at $26,785, the price has seen a minor fluctuation within a 24-hour range of $26,570 to $26,911. This stability is noteworthy considering the scale of the expiring options. 

Bitcoin's market capitalization stands robust at approximately $522.65 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of about $10.53 billion. 

The coin's current remarkable stability might be signaling investor confidence or perhaps a wait-and-see approach.

Alex Dovbnya
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

