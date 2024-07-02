Advertisement
AD

    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP and ADA achieve major milestone as they join PostFinance's cryptocurrency offerings in Switzerland
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 8:11
    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    PostFinance, one of the largest financial institutions in Switzerland, has announced that it now offers trading and custody services for several cryptocurrencies, including AVAX, Cardano (ADA), Polkadot, XRP and Solana (SOL).

    Advertisement

    This development marks a significant milestone for these digital assets, particularly XRP and ADA, as they gain further recognition and accessibility, despite regulatory hurdles in the past.

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 14:12
    XRP Price Eyes Rebound as Volume Skyrockets 54%
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Community Speculates About Michael Dell Buying Bitcoin
    Tom Lee Still Thinks Bitcoin Is Going to Hit $150,000 This Year
    Toncoin (TON) to Hit $8 If This Happens, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Anemic: Is It Good or Bad Thing? Bitcoin (BTC) at Pivotal Moment Reaching $63,000
    Krueger: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year

    Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, responded to the news by highlighting PostFinance's early support for Ethereum, a project he was involved with before founding Cardano. Hoskinson noted that PostFinance had been one of Ethereum's first banking partners, emphasizing the positive and cooperative relationship they had enjoyed.

    What's up with crypto in Switzerland?

    PostFinance, which operates as the financial services unit of Swiss Post, plays a crucial role in the financial landscape of Switzerland. With a reputation as a reliable and secure banking service, the institution's decision to include these cryptocurrencies reflects the growing acceptance and integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

    Switzerland's regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is relatively permissive, treating them as assets. The legal and regulated status of exchanging and custodying basic cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, ensures compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

    Related
    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 13:21
    Cardano Bulls May Get Chance in July
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, certain tokens, particularly utility ones, may be subject to stricter securities regulations, requiring specific licenses for activities, such as asset management or banking with crypto.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Jul 02, 2024 - 08:05
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Jul 02, 2024 - 08:05
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Jul 02, 2024 - 08:05
    Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Changes Coming Soon After Being “Shy and Quiet”
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP and ADA Achieve Major Swiss Listing, Cardano Creator Breaks Silence
    XRP Might Skyrocket in July If This Tendency Plays Out
    Ripple’s CLO Compares Crypto to Interent
    Show all