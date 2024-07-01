Advertisement
    Cardano Bulls May Get Chance in July

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano bulls poised for July gains as ADA price patterns suggest uptrend
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 13:21
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The first month of summer cannot be considered outstanding based on the green bars of the crypto asset price charts. At the end of June, the market capitalization of the entire digital asset market fell by more than 8%, or almost $200 billion. 

    What July has in store for cryptocurrency enthusiasts is impossible to predict. However, price history can give us some clues. 

    For example, for ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, the price history presented by CryptoRank predicts growth rather than decline. For example, according to the data, the average return on investment in Cardano tokens in July is 9%, and the median is a slightly more modest but still positive 2.93%. 

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Historical trends have been on the side of Cardano (ADA) since 2018 itself. Back then, the ADA token recorded a gain of almost 3% in July. Moreover, and to date, ADA has only twice failed to close the second month of summer in the black. 

    ""
    Cardano Price History by CryptoRank

    Clearly, one cannot take anything for granted in the crypto space. However, price history can provide some guidance for such a chaotic market. With each passing month, the statistical sample for Cardano has become more extensive, meaning that predictions based on historical trends are closer to the truth.

    Currently, the popular cryptocurrency is quoted at $0.4 per token. Let the bullish price history trends for ADA materialize, and maybe by the end of the month, we will see Cardano tokens at least at $0.44.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

