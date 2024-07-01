Advertisement
    Endgame for Ethereum (ETH) Indicated by Paradigm's Former Andrew Huang

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Becoming public good that maximizes decentralization should be focus for Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, Conduit founder says
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 14:36
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Andrew Huang, founder of Paradigm-backed Conduit platform, is sure that Ethereum's L2s should be able to cheaply inherit its level of decentralization. This accomplishment should be the only endgame status for Ethereum (ETH), the entrepreneur stressed.

    "Native currency of Internet": Andrew Huang on Ethereum's (ETH) endgame goal

    Ethereum (ETH), the largest smart contract platform, should pursue the goal of becoming a public good that maximizes decentralization. All of its L2s should be able to inherit the same level of decentralization in a cost-effective manner.

    At the same time, creating artificial bottlenecks for L1/L1 interaction or maximizing fee transfer to L1 nodes is "missing an opportunity" for Huang.

    Meanwhile, the "biggest opportunity" for Ethereum (ETH) remains its unique status as a native currency of the internet, Conduit's founder concluded.

    With the tweet, Huang responded to the analysis of Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos. Konstantopoulos highlighted that "forcing market structures" and overthinking might not be good for the progress of L2s. Instead, L2 networks should only be focused on optimal upgradeability and accessibility, while "interoperability" still looks like a made-up problem to him.

    In this scheme, Ethereum's L1 should work like a data availability layer for EVM networks, the Paradigm CTO added.

    Arbitrum (ARB) loses L2 dominance, TVL share dips below 40%

    Ether (ETH) is changing hands at $3,462, up 2% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume jumped by 57% overnight and exceeded $10 billion, CoinMarketCap data shows.

    Meanwhile, USD-denominated total value locked in Ethereum's L2s ecosystem is expanding its drop. In the past month, it fell from $49.3 billion to $42.1 billion, per L2Beat.

    Arbitrum (ARB), an undisputed leader by TVL, is losing its traction: its dominance plunged below 40%, while its closest competitor, Base (BASE), almost reached 17%.

    OP Mainnet is attempting to hold above the $15 billion level, while recent newsmaker Blast (BLAST) is responsible for 6.9% of TVL in Ethereum's L2 ecosystem.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

