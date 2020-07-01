Xpring's Daniel Aranda Parting Ways with Ripple to Focus on New Opportunities

News
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 06:04
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple’s former director of business development Daniel Aranda leaves the company after a seven-year run
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Daniel Aranda, who was responsible for building Ripple’s investment and development arm Xpring, has made an announcement about parting ways with the San Francisco-headquartered blockchain payment company.

In his farewell Twitter thread, Aranda writes that he’s going to ‘explore something new’ after ending his impressive seven-year run at Ripple.  

image by @daranda

Related
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Company's Q1 Results in New Video: Watch

A seven-year journey 

Aranda joined Ripple back in 2013 as a director of business development when Ripple only had ‘six desks and a dead plant.’    

From 2016 to 2018, he was acting as Ripple’s managing director for Europe, focusing on the company expansion in the region, before eventually starting Xpring.      


His ‘bittersweet’ departure coincided with Ripple launching the PayID payment solution that is supposed to make sending money as easy as sending information.    

Aranda claims that working with the company was ‘the greatest privilege’ of his career.

image by @daranda

Related
Ripple’s Partner Azimo Teams Up with Major Bank for Prompt Global Payments

Other notable departures

Aranda is the latest high-profile Ripple employee who left the blockchain over the past two years.

As reported by U.Today, former CME Group executive Miguel Vias, who supervised more than $1 bln worth of XRP sales, quietly called it quits in April.

The litany of notable departures also includes current Binance.US CEO Catherine Coley, Corey Johnson, and others. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 minute ago

Litecoin Creator Charlie Lee Explains How Craig Wright Can Prove That He's Real Satoshi Nakamoto
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

$1,132,203,492 in Bitcoin Wired by Crypto Whales Over Past Few Days, In Just Two Transactions
Yuri Molchan
News
3 hours ago

If Ripple Is Successful, That Doesn’t Mean XRP Has to Be Too: Anthony Pompliano
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies