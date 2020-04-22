Ripple Loses Former CME Executive Who Was Behind XRP Success

News
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 14:16
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's Miguel Vias is leaving the company after a three-and-a-half-year run, according to his LinkedIn profile
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Miguel Vias, head of XRP markets at Ripple, has apparently left the company, according to his LinkedIn page.

Vias did not immediately respond to U.Today's request for comment. 

image by linkedin.com

Related
Ripple Takes YouTube to Court Over Scam Videos with Brad Garlinghouse

A change of plans? 

Vias is parting ways with Ripple after a three-and-a-half-year run at the blockchain decacorn. 

Notably, his LinkedIn update comes just six months after he dispelled rumors about his departure on Twitter, claiming that he had "no plans" to go anywhere else.      

The former CME Group executive joined Ripple back in 2016 to work on liquidity solutions for XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency by market cap. He was responsible for listing XRP on exchanges and managing its quarterly sales

"Ripple and XRP removed most of the initial reservations I had around bitcoin, namely that there was an actual group of people focused solely on integrating into the financial system, instead of displacing it," Vias said.    

Related
Ripple Makes Significant Effort to Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

Ripple's executive exodus 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple lost veteran employee Evan Schwartz back in January. He was the mastermind behind the Interledger Protocol (ILP).  

The long list of executives who have left Ripple over the past two years includes Cory Johnson, Dan Morgan, Catherine Coley, and others. It's worth noting that Coley is currently at the helm of Binance.US, the local branch of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
This Is How Much Bitcoin (BTC) You Need to Be Considered Whale by Blockstream CEO
SimpleFX Trading Platform Introduces New Payment Solutions in Latin America
114 Mln XRP Moved with Ripple’s ODL Corridor Participating
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy