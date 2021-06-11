XinFin XDC Network (XDC) Integrated by MyWish Platform. Why is This Important?

XinFin XDC Network, a high-performance smart contract platform, has been added to MyWish dashboard for seamless dApps integration

MyWish platform which is tasked with no-code smart contract deployment, has confirmed the readiness of XinFin XDC Network (XDC) integration.

XinFin XDC Network (XDC) goes live on MyWish

According to the official announcement by MyWish which was shared in their latest tweet, XinFin XDC Network (XDC) instruments are integrated by the MyWish development environment.

MyWish’s token contract for XinFin XDC Network (XDC) is going to be activated on June 11, 2021.

— MyWish (@mywishplatform) June 10, 2021

As such, XinFin XDC Network (XDC) proudly joins the club of platforms whose smart contracts can be deployed and put to work with no coding expertise. Such experience was made available by MyWish for leading programmable blockchains including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Tron (TRX), Eos (EOS) and Polygon (MATIC).

MyWish addresses the scene of smart contract creation without development skills. Out-of-a-box modules are available for token contract creation, airdrop launch, and multi-purpose crypto services platforms.

Ready-made will and wedding contracts are offered to MyWish clients. Also, purpose-made custom contracts are available on MyWish.

Besides that, the platform assists in transferring funds from the accounts with lost keys and listing crypto assets on top-notch centralized and decentralized digital coins exchanges.

Beyond Ethereum’s (ETH) bottlenecks

Adding XinFin XDC Network (XDC) to the suite of assets being offered is of paramount importance for the global smart contracts ecosystem. Starting from today, no-code smart contract deployment is available for the solid and passionate community of XinFin enthusiasts.

Initially introduced as an Ethereum (ETH) fork, XinFin XDC Network (XDC) experimented with numerous scalability approaches. Therefore, its team managed to deliver a high-performance smart contract platform with negligible fees.

Now, its mainnet has been up and running for two years. It processes 2,000 transactions per second and charges its dApps with low transactional fees. In recent months, XinFin XDC Network (XDC) platform entered a number of strategic partnerships with renowned crypto market players.

Namely, it has partnered with the first-ever crypto-friendly booking operator Travala.com (AVA). XinFin’s native core asset XDC is now accepted as a payment tool for all Travala.com (AVA) services and accommodations.

Also, it bridged permissioned blockchain platform Corda R3 and a number of public blockchain environments to ensure compatibility and accessibility within many use cases.