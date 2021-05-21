XDC Token of XinFin Now Accepted by First-Ever Crypto-Friendly Booking Platform Travala (AVA)

Fri, 05/21/2021 - 10:30
Vladislav Sopov
New partnership will boost users' interest in XinFin project and XDC cryptocurrency
Travala.com, a pioneering booking operator focused on crypto adoption in the travel segment, shares the details of its partnership with XinFin (XDC Network).

Travala.com (AVA) partners with XinFin (XDC Network), integrates XDC token for payments

According to a recent joint announcement by XinFin (XDC Network) and Travala.com (AVA), the two projects have entered a strategic partnership. Within its framework, XinFin blockchain will be integrated into Travala.com (AVA) mechanisms.

Also, XDC token, a core native utility asset of the XinFin blockchain, is added to Travala.com's (AVA) string of payment methods. From its early days, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and USDT are accepted by Travala.com (AVA) alongside its own token, AVA.

Billy Adams, Director of Ecosystem Development XinFin, North America, stressed that this integration will boost the real-world adoption of XinFin solutions:

XinFin has been focused on adding value to our ecosystem to create a more robust environment for our token holders to use XDC for real-world experiences. Partnering with Travala.com gives our community just that, an opportunity to use their XDC to see and experience the world.

Also, this partnership will expose XinFin (XDC Network) to the solid and passionate community that is built around the Travala.com product and its AVA token.

Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO, emphasized the "community" aspects of this collaboration and their paramount importance for both teams:

In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with XinFin to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to XDC. The team impressed me with their vision for their business, and I have no doubt that we will see them making waves in the crypto community.

3,000,000 travel products are available with 40 percent discount

So, the enthusiasts of the XinFin (XDC Network) can now book travel services on Travala.com (AVA) with their XDC tokens.

Travala.com (AVA) has listed 2.2 million hotels and homes, 600+ airlines, and 40,000+ entertainment activities in more than 230 countries.

In total, more than three million products are available for crypto holders. Paying with cryptocurrencies allows travelers to save up to 40 percent while booking hotels and flights.

The high-performance XDC network runs on its own blockchain, which is a fork of Ethereum (ETH). Its transactions are validated by a secure and reliable consensus.

