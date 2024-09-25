    'World Doesn't Need Bitcoin,' Says Schiff

    
    Arman Shirinyan
    There's no need to buy Bitcoin, believes Peter Schiff
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 14:08
    'World Doesn't Need Bitcoin,' Says Schiff
    In response to a pro-Bitcoin investors' statement, prominent Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff expressed his opinions on the cryptocurrency's lack of usefulness. Without Bitcoin, the investor stressed, people are losing out on a major opportunity. Schiff responded to this by saying that Bitcoin is not as useful as resources like gold and oil, which are vital to the world economy

    In his defense of gold and oil, Schiff emphasizes their practical advantages. In the jewelry and electronics industries, among others, gold is used as a trustworthy store of value. Conversely, oil is essential for manufacturing transportation and energy. Since these resources are essential to how contemporary society operates, there is a constant need for them.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Schiff, on the other hand, contends that Bitcoin does not address a practical need. Because of its fixed supply and lack of intrinsic utility, Bitcoin's value is primarily speculative and could plummet if demand declines. Although Schiff presents a legitimate concern regarding Bitcoin's lack of inherent utility, there are still some benefits to be aware of. With its decentralized financial access, Bitcoin offers a substitute for established banking systems - particularly in nations with unstable economies or repressive political regimes.

    In these situations, Bitcoin serves as a safe haven for value storage and transfers, while also serving as an inflation hedge. In addition, Bitcoin has gained the title of "digital gold," a valuable asset for people wishing to diversify their investments outside of established financial assets.

    One way or another, both Bitcoin and gold serve important purposes for humanity, and it may not be correct to compare them directly. Investors can choose whatever asset they need or are willing to expose themselves to.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
