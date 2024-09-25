'World Doesn't Need Bitcoin,' Says Schiff

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In response to a pro-Bitcoin investors' statement, prominent Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff expressed his opinions on the cryptocurrency's lack of usefulness. Without Bitcoin, the investor stressed, people are losing out on a major opportunity. Schiff responded to this by saying that Bitcoin is not as useful as resources like gold and oil, which are vital to the world economy.

Advertisement

In his defense of gold and oil, Schiff emphasizes their practical advantages. In the jewelry and electronics industries, among others, gold is used as a trustworthy store of value. Conversely, oil is essential for manufacturing transportation and energy. Since these resources are essential to how contemporary society operates, there is a constant need for them.

Schiff, on the other hand, contends that Bitcoin does not address a practical need. Because of its fixed supply and lack of intrinsic utility, Bitcoin's value is primarily speculative and could plummet if demand declines. Although Schiff presents a legitimate concern regarding Bitcoin's lack of inherent utility, there are still some benefits to be aware of. With its decentralized financial access, Bitcoin offers a substitute for established banking systems - particularly in nations with unstable economies or repressive political regimes.

Advertisement

In these situations, Bitcoin serves as a safe haven for value storage and transfers, while also serving as an inflation hedge. In addition, Bitcoin has gained the title of "digital gold," a valuable asset for people wishing to diversify their investments outside of established financial assets.

One way or another, both Bitcoin and gold serve important purposes for humanity, and it may not be correct to compare them directly. Investors can choose whatever asset they need or are willing to expose themselves to.