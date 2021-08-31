WiV Launches WIVA Token on ZENDIT Platform, Shares Tokensale Details

WIVA tokens can be obtained in a multi-phase tokensale for OM holders. Why is this important?

On Aug. 29, 2021, a snapshot will be taken to divide participants of WIVA tokensale into tiers, in accordance with the volume of their OM token allocations.

WiV Foundation shares the WIVA tokensale schedule

According to the official announcement by WiV Foundation, its WIVA tokensale pool opens on Aug. 31, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

The tokensale will take place on the ZENDIT platform; it intends to raise $100,000 while the circulating supply of WIVA token is limited to 2,380,952. Within the "Private" stage of the tokensale, the USDT/WIVA price is set at $0.042.

Crypto holders interested in participating in this tokensale need to hold or stake OM tokens, core native governance assets of the recently launched MANTRA DAO.

Five tiers will be active: for participating in Tier 1 ("Everest"), a user needs to supply 50,000 OM to receive a $1,000 allocation, while enthusiasts from Tier 5 ("Elbrus") need to hold, stake and supply 8,888 OM or Mantra DAO's PolkaPet NFT. The latter will access a $200 allocation.

WIVA: One token, many use cases

WIVA Token is promoted as a first-ever digital asset (both governance and utility) created to address the major challenges of the winegrowing industry.

Holders of WIVA will become members of a one-of-a-kind blockchain-based wine club. Its range of services will include special access to rare wines, discounts on high-end products, access to educational resources and invitation-only wine tastings.

After the tokensale, WIVA tokens will be also integrated into staking and yield farming environments, so their holders will be able to obtain periodic rewards.