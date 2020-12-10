IBM-Powered Blockchain Solution Will Make Sure You Drink High-Quality Wine

IBM now allows tracking wines on a blockchain after partnering with eProvenance

IBM has joined forced with eProvenance to develop a new solution for making the wine supply chain more transparent, according to a Dec. 10 press release.



Dubbed VinAssure, it will allow tracking the whole process of winemaking – from vineyards to your bottle of wine at a restaurant.

Image by newsroom.ibm.com

Expensive wine with a cheap taste

Chateau Ste. Michelle is the oldest winery in Washington that also happens to offer some of the most expensive wines in the state. Its vice president, Peter Click, says that they have to make sure that their wine arrives in “perfect condition”:

Our site-specific wines display unique and extraordinary character, so we want to assure those wines arrive in perfect condition whatever their destination around the globe.

Yet, according to eProvenance CEO Robin Grumman-Vogt, your glass of ultra-premium wine might not be exactly what you expect if proper temperature conditions are not maintained:

No one wants to open a bottle of wine and discover it's been cooked. When the supply chain fails to maintain proper temperature conditions, that's precisely what can happen.

This where the IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply solution steps into the breach, making it possible to build a data-sharing ecosystem for optimizing the supply chain.



eProvenance will assign wine a score on the scale from 0 to 100 based on its algorithm to determine the exact level of its quality.

A major use case for blockchains

Over the past few years, IBM has emerged as a dominant force in its supply chain management, with its blockchain solution ensuring much-needed data transparency.



Back in June, it also partnered with the Norwegian Seafood Association to enhance traceability in the salmon farming industry.



Meanwhile, the Japanese arm of audit behemoth Ernst & Young unveiled its own solution for battling fake sake in March.