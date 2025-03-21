Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Will US Government Buy Bitcoin? Bloomberg Sees 30% Chance

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 14:58
    Bloomberg sees relatively small chance of U.S. government actually buying Bitcoin this year
    Advertisement
    Will US Government Buy Bitcoin? Bloomberg Sees 30% Chance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg, there is just a 30% chance of the U.S. federal government overhauling its strategic reserve strategy and buying Bitcoin this year. 

    Advertisement

    On the off-chance that the U.S. does make such a move, it could buy Bitcoin with the help of funds from the Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF), according to Bloomberg. The ESF is usually used for foreign reserve intervention. 

    Related
    100x Bitcoin (BTC) Long Liquidated: What's Happening?
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 14:51
    100x Bitcoin (BTC) Long Liquidated: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    Bloomberg does not see Congress approving any BTC buying within the next two years. Thus, the Bitcoin reserve momentum is expected to slow to a crawl this year.  

    Advertisement

    All sizzle, no steak 

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. officially created a Bitcoin reserve via an executive order on March 6. 

    Even though the EO was a watershed moment for Bitcoin when it came to legitimizing the fledging cryptocurrency, it failed to live up to some lofty expectations. In fact, it resulted in a painful Bitcoin price drop. The leading cryptocurrency is now down by 7% since the day the EO was signed.  

    The Bitcoin reserve will hold the coins forfeited by the government. Some members of the community have criticized the government for not actually buying BTC. In fact, some opined that the "reserve" is just a fancy new name for coins that the U.S. already owns.

    Related
    Bitcoin ETF Inflows Back on Track
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 06:23
    Bitcoin ETF Inflows Back on Track
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Pro-crypto Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC earlier this month that stopping Bitcoin selling would be the first step. He also did not rule out that the U.S. government could actually start buying Bitcoin for the reserve. 

    The total Bitcoin holdings of the U.S. government are not public, but they are estimated to be close to 200,000.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:33
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21
    SHIB Falls Behind Litecoin in Key Metric: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD