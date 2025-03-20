Advertisement
    100x Bitcoin (BTC) Long Liquidated: What's Happening?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 14:51
    Large Bitcoin longs closed in rapid fashion as bears are making U-turn on market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Bitcoin has been volatile lately, and the most recent liquidation events have made matters worse. A series of extremely leveraged 100x long positions were wiped out when Bitcoin was unable to maintain upward momentum, which led to a series of liquidations, according to the most recent BTC liquidation heatmap. The erratic performance of the market prevails, but the most recent moves of the digital gold bring some hope.

    Bitcoin was just rejected at the 200-day EMA, a crucial resistance level, as the BTC/USDT chart illustrates. Due to the steep price decline that followed this rejection, traders who were overly leveraged were forced to exit the market. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading in the highly liquid range of $85,000 to $86,000. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    The heatmap suggests that additional downward movement may be anticipated if Bitcoin is unable to maintain its position above $84,888. Both profits and losses are magnified by leverage trading, but even minor price changes can lead to forced liquidations when many traders take highly leveraged long positions (like 100x longs). A significant liquidation event is evident from the heatmap, as Bitcoin fell below $85,000.

    It appears that many traders set stop losses in the densely populated liquidity pockets at lower levels, which were ultimately triggered by market movements. Technical indicators and the mood of the market today suggest that Bitcoin could face one of two outcomes. 

    Recovery above resistance: A bullish rally back toward the $95,000-$100,000 range may be initiated if Bitcoin is able to regain its 200-day EMA and surpass $90,000. 

    Additional downside: Should selling pressure persist and Bitcoin lose $84,888, the next significant liquidity zone is located around $80,000, where the possibility of another round of liquidations exists. All things considered, the Bitcoin market is still very erratic, so traders should proceed with caution, particularly when using large amounts of leverage.

    #Bitcoin

