    Ripple Mints 99% of RLUSD Tokens in 24 Hours

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Overwhelming majority of RLUSD tokens minted over past 24 hours
    Sun, 29/09/2024 - 11:30
    Ripple Mints 99% of RLUSD Tokens in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by XRPL validator Vet, a whopping 99% of the entire supply of the RLUSD stablecoin has been generated in a single day.

    Advertisement

    A total of 800,000 RLUSD tokens have been minted over the last 24 hours.

    The data from the X social media account that tracks RLUSD transfers shows that the latest mint of roughly 100,000 took place about eight months ago.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    SHIB Among Worst-Performing Coins in Top 100, What's Happened?
    Former Binance CEO CZ Breaks Silence Following Release from Prison
    Hardcore Bullish Bitcoin Tweet Comes From BTC Bull Samson Mow

    The uptick in the minting process likely indicates that the project is closer to launch.

    Advertisement

    Ripple’s stablecoin was originally announced back in April.

    The company started beta testing the new product in August. The stablecoin would be initially available only to the company’s enterprise partners.

    The company wants to tap into growing demand for stablecoins. Tether, the leading stablecoin company, has a market cap of roughly $119 billion.

    As reported by U.Today, XRP is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies over the 24 hours.

    The cryptocurrency is showing impressive strength despite the fact that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is widely expected to appeal the July 2023 ruling, which recognized secondary XRP sales as non-securities.

    The upcoming launch of the stablecoin is expected to be another catalyst for the XRP token.

    Earlier, Monica Long, Ripple’s president, spilled the beans about the XRP token launching this year.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 11:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Thrilling Metric Comeback Makes It Extremely Bullish
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 29, 2024 - 10:58
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Mints 99% of RLUSD Tokens in 24 Hours
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Thrilling Metric Comeback Makes It Extremely Bullish
    Michael Saylor Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD