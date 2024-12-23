Advertisement
    Why No Dogecoin ETF? Industry Veteran Questions Meme Coin ETF Absence

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin ETF delay leaves industry veteran shocked — Is 2025 DOGE year?
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 15:07
    Why No Dogecoin ETF? Industry Veteran Questions Meme Coin ETF Absence
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The crypto world moves fast, but for some reason, Dogecoin (DOGE) is still on the sidelines of one of its most profitable advancements — exchange-traded funds. Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, is confused about why there is not a Dogecoin ETF yet. He thinks it is not just a missed financial opportunity, it is also a marketing misstep for people who are hesitant to embrace the popular meme coin.

    A year ago, the first Bitcoin ETF was approved, which marked a new era for cryptocurrencies and brought them into mainstream investment portfolios. Ethereum followed not long after, claiming its spot as the next logical addition to the ETF landscape.

    Ethereum is the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, so its entry was pretty much a no-brainer. But what about Dogecoin? It is still hanging out in limbo, even though it has cultural cachet and a super-devoted community.

    But there is still some momentum. Just a month ago, Valour listed the first Dogecoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Sweden's Spotlight exchange. While an ETP is not exactly the same as an ETF, this move shows that Dogecoin is slowly becoming legit in the investment world. But it is not clear if this will attract big investors.

    DOGE ETF 2025?

    Dogecoin has a strange spot in the crypto world. It started out as a joke, but it has grown a lot and is now one of the best known cryptocurrencies. Its brand strength is on par with many of its more technical counterparts, but this visibility has not translated into formal investment products like ETFs.

    Could we see a Dogecoin ETF in the future, maybe by 2025? 

    This question is becoming more important as the whole crypto ETF space changes. Geraci and others are pointing out that it is strange that there is not a DOGE ETF, given that the industry often talks about being innovative and prepared for the market.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

