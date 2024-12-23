Why No Dogecoin ETF? Industry Veteran Questions Meme Coin ETF Absence

The crypto world moves fast, but for some reason, Dogecoin (DOGE) is still on the sidelines of one of its most profitable advancements — exchange-traded funds. Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, is confused about why there is not a Dogecoin ETF yet. He thinks it is not just a missed financial opportunity, it is also a marketing misstep for people who are hesitant to embrace the popular meme coin.

A year ago, the first Bitcoin ETF was approved, which marked a new era for cryptocurrencies and brought them into mainstream investment portfolios. Ethereum followed not long after, claiming its spot as the next logical addition to the ETF landscape.

Ethereum is the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, so its entry was pretty much a no-brainer. But what about Dogecoin? It is still hanging out in limbo, even though it has cultural cachet and a super-devoted community.

Shocked an ETF issuer hasn't filed for Dogecoin ETF yet...



What's the downside?



Worst case, it's a marketing expense.



Wonder which issuer is sitting on the "DOGE" ticker. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) December 23, 2024

But there is still some momentum. Just a month ago, Valour listed the first Dogecoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Sweden's Spotlight exchange. While an ETP is not exactly the same as an ETF, this move shows that Dogecoin is slowly becoming legit in the investment world. But it is not clear if this will attract big investors.

DOGE ETF 2025?

Dogecoin has a strange spot in the crypto world. It started out as a joke, but it has grown a lot and is now one of the best known cryptocurrencies. Its brand strength is on par with many of its more technical counterparts, but this visibility has not translated into formal investment products like ETFs.

Could we see a Dogecoin ETF in the future, maybe by 2025?

This question is becoming more important as the whole crypto ETF space changes. Geraci and others are pointing out that it is strange that there is not a DOGE ETF, given that the industry often talks about being innovative and prepared for the market.