    DOGE Creator Says 'I'm Pre-Rich,' Sparking Hot Crypto Discussion

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin founder Markus triggered heated reaction from community with recent tweet
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 9:54
    Cover image via U.Today

    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has triggered the community with a recent ironic tweet about being rich.

    In his typical ironic and playful style, Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted, “I’m pre-rich.” His tweet refers to the trend of using the “pre-” prefix, which has become a social media trend because “pre-” can be applied to absolutely anything. In this particular case, Billy Markus hints at his state of being on the verge of becoming wealthy.

    DOGE founder triggers community's reaction

    However, this can hardly be applied to his crypto bags as, many times earlier this year, he reminded the community on the X app that he does not hold tons of crypto. In particular, he holds 0.006 BTC and a small stash of Dogecoin. He sold almost all of his crypto holdings back in 2015 to buy a used Honda Civic. This story has become of DOGE lore – back then, Markus did not expect his brainchild, Dogecoin, to become a popular cryptocurrency worth almost $47 billion in market capitalization and the favorite crypto of the world’s richest person, Elon Musk.

    In the broader context, though, his tweet can be interpreted as a general state of crypto holders who dream of turning their cryptocurrency holdings into millions of U.S. dollars. Many expect an altcoin rally to begin in 2025 since Bitcoin seems to be starting a consolidation. Historically, altcoins began to rally when Bitcoin’s surge reversed and investors began to pour their money into promising cheap cryptocurrencies, as has happened several times over the last several years.

    Markus’s followers on X responded eagerly, revealing their own versions of “pre-” states in the comments and discussing the topic of being wealthy.

    Markus's "WAGMI" tweet on crypto plunge

    Last week, Shibetoshi Nakamoto published two tweets, reacting to the crash of the crypto market and Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin, in particular. With dark irony, he tweeted: “So glad I quit my job.”

    When an X user commented “WAGMI,” meaning “We’re all gonna make it,” Markus replied with an animated GIF, sort of agreeing with that positive and bullish statement. On that day, Bitcoin first dropped from above $102,000 to $96,000 and then went further below $94,000 following bearish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Cryptocurrency
