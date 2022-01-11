Whale Transactions Are Dropping on Bitcoin Network, But Here Is a Positive Sign

Whale transactions are decreasing on Bitcoin network, but there is one gamechanger

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Santiment, Bitcoin whale transactions are currently fewer than those seen in October or November. TradingView data indicates that the price of the BTC/USD trading pair rose to intraday highs of $42,620 on Jan. 11 after dipping to $39,650 the previous day. Bitcoin presently trades at $41,938.

Major whale transactions aren't quite coming at the frequency they were in October or November. Our metrics indicate that the $BTC network is getting around 13k transactions per day that exceed $100k in value. $ETH's network is seeing about 9k per day. https://t.co/Z46GfB7huM pic.twitter.com/vrGxGIMDMC January 11, 2022

On-chain analytics firm Santiment notes that the Bitcoin network is currently getting around 13K transactions per day that exceed $100K in value, which is quite low compared to the number seen in October and November. It should be recalled that Bitcoin hit all-time highs of $69,000 on Nov. 10 as investors cheered the debut of the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

While the reason for the drop in whale transactions remains as yet unknown, the lackluster Bitcoin price action may have likewise contributed.

This is because, in order to avoid price slippage, traders who typically perform large-volume transactions may prefer to split their orders into smaller quantities over a longer period of time. Market prices can vary quickly during periods of heightened volatility, causing slippage to occur during the time between when a trade is ordered and when it is executed.

This may result in smaller-sized transactions but not necessarily a decrease in overall transaction volume. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's 24-hour trading volume is up 62.55% at a present value of $34,427,323,750.57.

Though down 39% from its all-time highs, the profitability of Bitcoin is currently at 65%, according to IntoTheBlock analytics. A good sign here is that 65% of holders in the money at the current price might imply less selling pressure from holders trying to break even on their positions.

Bitcoin aims to recover, as bearish forces dissipate

BTC/USD Daily Chart, Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has seen mild relief at press time, rising substantially from its recent low, having fallen below the $40K mark in the prior day.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin attempted to break a crucial support area and rebounded as dip-buyers returned. As bearish pressure wanes, BTC/USD pushes for a green day to justify the bullish dragonfly Doji candlestick formed on the daily chart.

According to some experts, Bitcoin has already bottomed out, and these are zones where a candlestick with a long tail signals support. Overall, BTC seems to be finding its footing just beneath the $40K zone, preserving its bullish tone.