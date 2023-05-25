Whale Shovels 280 Billion SHIB to Huobi As Shibarium Launch Gets Delayed

An astounding amount of Shiba Inu has been transferred to major global exchange Huobi

According to data received from Etherscan, over the past couple of hours, a single lump of nearly 280 billion Shiba Inu dog-themed tokens has been sent to a Huobi wallet with the likely goal to sell it.

This amount of SHIB is currently $2,360,220.

In the meantime, a major member of the Shiba Inu team has shared new data about possible dates of Shibarium launch. It may happen later than was announced initially.

Whale shifts 278 billion Shiba Inu

A wallet ending in -60dda12e transferred a staggering amount of 278,000,000,000 SHIB meme coins to a “Huobi 30” wallet slightly more than three hours ago. Currently, the wallet contains a whopping 1,148,355,556,531 SHIB.

Detailed look at the list of transactions made from this address earlier shows that 192 days ago, a similar amount of meme coins – 300,000,000,000 SHIB – was also moved to the Huobi exchange. Thus, in total, this wallet sent around 600 billion to Huobi to sell.

Image via Etherscan

25.3 billion bought and sold by whales

Etherscan also shared data on around a dozen other transactions that moved 25.3 billion SHIB in lumps of 2 billion and 1 billion Shiba Inu coins each. Several of these chunks were transferred to the Binance exchange.

As reported by U.Today earlier, 36.5 billion SHIB were moved yesterday within a single hour, part of them bought, part of them also sold on OKX and bought on Crypto.com and KuCoin exchanges.

Shibarium release may be delayed until fall 2023

As reported by U.Today earlier, @LucieSHIB, the official content marketing expert of the SHIB team, tweeted that the launch of the Layer-2 network Shibarium may occur this year in Q3, her expectation here is based on the data shared by a SHIB developer Shibarium1.

Lucie also shared in the same tweet that initially, this developer named August as the month for the Shibarium rollout, while the head of the dev team, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama said it would likely happen in July. However, now things seem to have changed. Lucie reminded the community that there are several teams working on Shibarium and they even intend to integrate artificial intelligence into the Layer-2 network.