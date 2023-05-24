Shibarium Launch Closer Than You Expect, We Are Speeding It Up: SHIB Developer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, known on Twitter as @LucieSHIB, has shared a screenshot with a message from one of the SHIB dev team members called Shibarium1. The message was posted late on May 23.

The text of the post sheds light on the upcoming release of Layer 2 network Shibarium on the mainnet that has long been expected by the Shiba Inu community.

"Shibarium launch may be closer than you expect"

User Shibarium1 wrote that he wants to share some new information but without details since more information is to be published soon. He stated that the question that has been asked most often by members of the SHIB army recently is "wen Shibarium?"

The developer stated that the release of the mainnet is closer than the community may be expecting since the dev team spearheaded by Shytoshi Kusama is accelerating work on it. Besides, certain things are going well "in testing, etc," according to the message.

Previously, Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous leader of the SHIB dev team, responded to the reminders of SHIB users on Telegram about his promise that Shibarium would be launched well before May arrives.

Kusama responded that his statement had been taken out of context, and this made him stop focusing on specific dates. Besides, he tweeted once that the SHIB team was "in go mode," promising updates soon.

Estimated dates of Shibarium launch

In a tweet published less than an hour ago, Lucie stated that, yesterday, developer Shibarium1 assumed that Shibarium would be launched in August. Prior to that, Shytoshi Kusama said it might happen in July.

Lucie believes it is likely to be released in Q3 this year. She reminded the community that there are multiple teams working on Shibarium's launch, and there will also be AI integration.

Yesterday, @shibarium_ guessed that the launch of the mainnet would be in August, while my guess is for Q3 and @ShytoshiKusama guessed July.



Shiba team is confident about the launch and have multiple teams working on it, including AI integration.

Our estimate is for 2023, and… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 24, 2023

Recent new milestones of Shibarium beta

As U.Today reported earlier this week, the Shibarium beta known as Puppynet has demonstrated a significant rise in its transaction number. By now, it has risen to the 11,576,489 level, with the number of daily transactions rising to a peak of 432,860 on May 23.

Substantial growth has also been observed in the number of wallets linked to Puppynet; it has now reached a total of 15,982,559 addresses, according to Puppyscan. The total number of produced blocks stands at 966,966, with each new one created within five seconds.

It was reported earlier that around half of that amount of wallets had been artificially created by a SHIB developer to conduct a crash test of Puppynet. For the same purpose, he also created several thousand tokens on the testnet.