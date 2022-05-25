Whale Buys 87 Billion SHIB, While Shiba Balance of Top Investors Shrinks

Close to 87 billion meme tokens have landed in the wallet of this major Ethereum whale, who prefers LINK and USD stablecoins

WhaleStats platform, which tracks data related to the largest 100 wallets on Ethereum, BSC and other chains, has announced that another impressive amount of Shiba Inu has been added by a major ETH investor to his crypto stash.

While this whale has bought nearly 90 billion SHIB, overall, Shiba Inu holdings of the top 100 ETH investors have been diminishing.

86.7 billion Shiba grabbed by this whale

According to the aforementioned data platform, the owner of the wallet dubbed "BlueWhale0073" purchased a total of 86,740,251,500 Shiba Inu meme coins. This sum of SHIB cost him $1,015,728.

However, this whale uses SHIB as a purely speculative asset as he always sells the acquired Shiba tokens after purchasing them. At the moment, SHIB and other small cap tokens constitute merely 0.2% of this investor's portfolio.

The whale bought the SHIB on the dip of $0.00001136 and sold it when the price briefly rose to the $0.0000119 high. By now, it has gone down again. These small fluctuations are able to bring whales a sufficient profit with large volumes of SHIB.

At the time of writing, the wallet "BlueWhale0073" contains mostly USDT (62.74% of the portfolio), USDC (19.9%) and LINK (14.09%).

SHIB balance of whales plunges

Another piece of data from WhaleStats has shown that, over the past 24 hours, the amount of Shiba Inu held by major wallets on the Ethereum chain has diminished.

On May 24, the chart of the whales' crypto holdings showed that they held $833,034,530 worth of Shiba. By now, this sum has decreased to the $544,104,532 equivalent of Shiba. This is now 11.34% of their comprised crypto portfolio, as opposed to 15.86% yesterday.