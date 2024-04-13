Advertisement
AD

    We Won't Stop Until Shibarium Hits Top: Shiba Inu Team

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu team rep has made bullish Shibarium statement
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 20:00
    We Won't Stop Until Shibarium Hits Top: Shiba Inu Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The official marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu team Lucie has published a bullish tweet full of determination about the team’s goals for Shibarium.

    Lucie has assured the Shiba Inu community that the team intends to do their best to see Shibarium succeed in the cryptocurrency market.

    "Shibarium to reach top no matter who comes or leaves"

    In a recent tweet, Lucie stated that one of the goals of the Shiba Inu team is to see Shibarium on top of the cryptocurrency market, no matter what happens and no matter what partners join the team or leave it. “We won’t stop,” Lucie tweeted, determined.

    In the same tweet, Lucie revealed what Shibarium-related assets she holds: SHIB, LEASH, BONE, Shiboshis Poseidon, Sheb Zeus and others.

    Lucie believes that the cryptocurrency market will continue to see corrections even during a bull market, especially while the spot cryptocurrency ETF in Hong Kong (or any other spot ETF for that matter) gains approval. Earlier this week, U.Today reported that a spot ETF that will allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum is about to be approved in Hong Kong.

    Shibarium transactions see major rise

    Meanwhile, the Layer-2 solution Shibarium has demonstrated an impressive surge in the number of daily transactions performed on it by users. According to data shared by the Shibariumscan explorer, on April 12, this metric soared to 288,690 transactions compared to 5,630 on April 5.

    That’s a whopping 5,027% spike. Still, this seems tiny compared to the daily transaction count spotted on Shibarium on March 16 — 1.04 million transactions.

    The overall transaction count equals 414,188,352, per the same source. The number of wallets linked to Shibarium totals 1,410,420.

    Related
    374 Million Dogecoin Change Hands Anonymously Amid 19.4% DOGE Crash

    Close to 260 million SHIB burned

    Data provided by the public wallet tracker Shibburn shows that the SHIB community continues to go to extremes to reduce the SHIB circulating supply. So far, over the last seven days, there have been 258,429,729 destroyed Shiba Inu coins, with the overall weekly SHIB burn rate rising 15.19%.

    However, things are not so good with daily burns so far. A recent tweet shows that over the past 24 hours, the community has burned only slightly over 1 million meme coins. The burn rate is over 68% down because of this.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses
    2024/04/13 20:02
    Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    2024/04/13 20:02
    XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13
    2024/04/13 20:02
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for April 13
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    We Won't Stop Until Shibarium Hits Top: Shiba Inu Team
    Solana Meme Coins Suffer Worst as Crypto Collapses
    XRP Price Prediction for April 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD