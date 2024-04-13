374 Million Dogecoin Change Hands Anonymously Amid 19.4% DOGE Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has published several tweets to share that over the past 24 hours, DOGE whales have become pretty active in transferring massive amounts of meme coins.

Several hundred million Dogecoin have been withdrawn from the popular trading app Robinhood. It happened while the original meme cryptocurrency faced a flabbergasting 19% crash, therefore many commentators suggested that anonymous whales have bought the dip.

374 million DOGE moved, almost all of it grabbed on Robinhood

Whale Alert has detected three large transactions carrying 150,000,000, 100,000,000 and 74,024,901 DOGE. The first two massive chunks of meme coins were withdrawn from Robinhood, while the smallest DOGE amount here was a deposit to that popular trading platform.

In total, this 374 million Dogecoin hunk was evaluated at $55.8 million in fiat at the time when these transfers took place.

Overall, the 74 million DOGE moved to Robinhood were either targeted for selling or they were sent there for long-term storage. The platform is known to hold billions of DOGE on behalf of its customers, and as reported by U.Today recently, a major DOGE contributor Mishaboar announced on the X app that Robinhood’s wallet accounts hold 30% of the entire circulating supply, being the largest single DOGE holder in the market.

Dogecoin sees 19% plunge

Between Thursday and Friday this week, the biggest canine-themed meme coin DOGE demonstrated a massive plunge by roughly 19.5%. However, the coin then made two attempts to recover and has by now pared some of its losses, rising by 6.71%. At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.1708 on the Binance exchange.



DOGE’s price crash followed the correction experienced by the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin. On Friday, BTC suddenly plunged by roughly 7%, losing approximately $2,500 in value, and then partly recovered its losses. Over $300 million worth of crypto in liquidations followed across the cryptocurrency markets.