Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests $500 Million In Digital Bank That Works with Bitcoin

News
Tue, 06/08/2021 - 13:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoin hater Warren Buffett invests in a digital bank that offers a Bitcoin ETF to its clients
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests $500 Million In Digital Bank That Works with Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by CNBC, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has invested half a billion USD into Brazilian digital bank Nubank. It first appeared on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list in 2021.

8018_0
Image via Twitter

The curious thing here is that Nubank has acquired Easynvest brokerage company and, together, the two financial firms plan to offer their customers investments in Bitcoin ETFs.

Nubank and Easynvest have been negotiating since fall 2020 and the acquisition is to take place later this year.

Related
Tron CEO Justin Sun Insists Warren Buffett Still Owns His BTC and TRX

Warren Buffett is a prominent and long-term Bitcoin hater. In one of his interviews a few years ago, he referred to Bitcoin as "rat poison squared."

Bitball Bitball

Crypto influencer and CEO of the TRON Foundation, Justin Sun, had lunch with Buffet in January 2020 when the former invited several other leaders of top crypto companies, such as Charlie Lee and Yoni Assia.

This charity lunch was much hyped and cost Justin Sun over $4 million. After lunch, Sun tweeted that he presented Buffet with a smartphone whose wallet contained some BTC and TRX.

#Bitcoin News #TRON News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount
06/08/2021 - 15:50

Uniswap (UNI) Tokens Now Available on AAX Exchange (AAB) with 50% Discount
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Drops to $31K as IRS Boss Asks Congress for Additional Tools for Regulating Cryptocurrencies
06/08/2021 - 15:40

Bitcoin Drops to $31K as IRS Boss Asks Congress for Additional Tools for Regulating Cryptocurrencies
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"
06/08/2021 - 14:15

Billionaire Marc Lasry on Bitcoin: "I Should Have Bought a Lot More"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya