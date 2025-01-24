Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Waifuu.AI Introduces AI Agent Companion, Development Platform and More

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Waifuu.AI, ecosystem of AI agent companions and related products on artificial intelligence and machine learning, is running first phase of its token presale
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 10:44
    A
    A
    A
    Waifuu.AI Introduces AI Agent Companion, Development Platform and More
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Waifuu.AI, a personalized AI-powered ecosystem of digital companions, unlocks new use cases for AI agents in the B2C segment. The protocol also organizes a WAIFUU token presale to introduce the token to a global audience.

    Waifuu.ai unlocks fresh opportunities for AI companions segment

    Launched in Q4, 2024, Waifuu.AI (WAIFUU) is a novel AI agents-based protocol that includes chatbots, custom agent creator platform, virtual assistant and so on. Team contributors describe the project ideologically as a blend of artificial intelligence and human imagination.

    Article image
    Image by Waifuu.AI

    “Your Dream Companion, Brought to Life by アイ” is the motto of the project and its shortest description at the same time. 

    HOT Stories
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Saylor: Banks Now Free to Custody Bitcoin
    Silk Road Founder Breaks Silence After Being Released from Prison
    Secret Bitcoin (BTC) Uptrend: 3 Levels to Watch, This Can End XRP Price Rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) Receives Massive Helping Hand

    At the heart of this ecosystem lies Waifuu.ai, a project designed to allow people to launch anime-inspired virtual partners for personalized chats in messengers.

    Advertisement

    Also, the platform includes waifai.fun, the platform for creating AI Agents (its public mainnet release is coming soon). Not unlike mainstream no-code projects Pump.Fun and SunPump, it is designed to allow users with no tech background to also benefit from the AI agents mania. When nontechnical users are able to deploy and run meme coins and NFTs on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Polygon (MATIC) and BSC, AI agents have all the chance to follow this pattern.

    Building ecosystem of AI-powered tooling

    In order to enable regular customers to benefit from the unparalleled growth of the AI agents segment, Waifuu.AI developed and released Chloe, the first AI Agent that can help users create content, finding the next potential digital asset for investing or launching a trading bot.

    As a result, Chloe is a universal umbrella name for various AI agent-centric products within a single interface. From a user's point of view, when it comes to content creation, Chloe can be described as the analog of ChatGPT or other popular content-focused chatbots powered by large language models. In a matter of a few seconds, they can help users to generate accurate and clear copy on every subject, with tables, images, code samples, schemes and so on.

    Chloe is capable of browsing through search results and social media platform feeds to find the undermarketed assets with low capitalization and notable potential. Therefore, with Chloe onboard, even traders with zero background in crypto have a chance to find the next “gem” token.

    Last but not least, Chloe can develop and customize instruments for automated trading. They can be particularly important in managing crypto portfolios as a way for passive and semi-passive income. As such, Chloe offers an entirely new level of composability and functionality in the segment of AI agents.

    WAIFUU token presale welcomes all investors

    WAIFUU, the core native cryptocurrency of Waifuu.AI ecosystem, is a cryptocurrency token on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Currently, it is in the inaugural presale phase that unlocks unparalleled opportunities for all who join the hype early.

    Besides stringent internal testing, WAIFUU smart contract has been audited by CoinSult and SolidProof, two reputable Web3 cybersecurity agencies.

    WAIFUU's tokenomic design has an interesting element of protection from inflation. For every tier of presale completed, 0.3% of the team's allocation supply is moved to liquidity. As such, the more retail users are buying the token, the larger the liquidity it is backed by.

    For seamless purchasing of WAIFUU, the protocol’s team developed a user-friendly dashboard on its main page. It allows users to buy WAIFUU in seconds with Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and BNB Coin (BNB). Users need only connect their non-custodial wallets (like TrustWallet and MetaMask), top them up with a sufficient amount of crypto for the purchase and gas fee, select the desirable amount of WAIFUU to purchase and authorize the transaction.

    The target of Phase One of WAIFUU's presale is capped at $100,00, per the platform’s official dashboard. Besides discounted prices, the protocol’s team kickstarted a referral program with generous rewards. Each owner of WAIFUU gets a referral code: once their friends complete WAIFUU purchasing, the referral link owner is rewarded with a 10% bonus.

    As demonstrated in the “Adventure” timeline, the team has already made its plans for three stages of the roadmap public. In the next phases of development, WAIFUU staking will be unlocked for all tokenholders, while PEPE and DOGE iconic meme coins will be integrated into marketing activities.

    WAIFUU is a bold experiment that merges traditional Japanese manga-themed aesthetics with sustainable tokenomics and solid hype around virtual companions and AI agents for various purposes.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #WAIFUU
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 10:11
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 10:07
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Insight on Scaling Ethereum L1 and L2s
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Surpass $18 Trillion Cap, Says Coinbase CEO
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD