Waifuu.AI Introduces AI Agent Companion, Development Platform and More

Waifuu.AI, a personalized AI-powered ecosystem of digital companions, unlocks new use cases for AI agents in the B2C segment. The protocol also organizes a WAIFUU token presale to introduce the token to a global audience.

Waifuu.ai unlocks fresh opportunities for AI companions segment

Launched in Q4, 2024, Waifuu.AI (WAIFUU) is a novel AI agents-based protocol that includes chatbots, custom agent creator platform, virtual assistant and so on. Team contributors describe the project ideologically as a blend of artificial intelligence and human imagination.

“Your Dream Companion, Brought to Life by アイ” is the motto of the project and its shortest description at the same time.

At the heart of this ecosystem lies Waifuu.ai, a project designed to allow people to launch anime-inspired virtual partners for personalized chats in messengers.

Also, the platform includes waifai.fun, the platform for creating AI Agents (its public mainnet release is coming soon). Not unlike mainstream no-code projects Pump.Fun and SunPump, it is designed to allow users with no tech background to also benefit from the AI agents mania. When nontechnical users are able to deploy and run meme coins and NFTs on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), Polygon (MATIC) and BSC, AI agents have all the chance to follow this pattern.

Building ecosystem of AI-powered tooling

In order to enable regular customers to benefit from the unparalleled growth of the AI agents segment, Waifuu.AI developed and released Chloe, the first AI Agent that can help users create content, finding the next potential digital asset for investing or launching a trading bot.

As a result, Chloe is a universal umbrella name for various AI agent-centric products within a single interface. From a user's point of view, when it comes to content creation, Chloe can be described as the analog of ChatGPT or other popular content-focused chatbots powered by large language models. In a matter of a few seconds, they can help users to generate accurate and clear copy on every subject, with tables, images, code samples, schemes and so on.

Chloe is capable of browsing through search results and social media platform feeds to find the undermarketed assets with low capitalization and notable potential. Therefore, with Chloe onboard, even traders with zero background in crypto have a chance to find the next “gem” token.

Last but not least, Chloe can develop and customize instruments for automated trading. They can be particularly important in managing crypto portfolios as a way for passive and semi-passive income. As such, Chloe offers an entirely new level of composability and functionality in the segment of AI agents.

WAIFUU token presale welcomes all investors

WAIFUU, the core native cryptocurrency of Waifuu.AI ecosystem, is a cryptocurrency token on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Currently, it is in the inaugural presale phase that unlocks unparalleled opportunities for all who join the hype early.

Besides stringent internal testing, WAIFUU smart contract has been audited by CoinSult and SolidProof, two reputable Web3 cybersecurity agencies.

WAIFUU's tokenomic design has an interesting element of protection from inflation. For every tier of presale completed, 0.3% of the team's allocation supply is moved to liquidity. As such, the more retail users are buying the token, the larger the liquidity it is backed by.

For seamless purchasing of WAIFUU, the protocol’s team developed a user-friendly dashboard on its main page. It allows users to buy WAIFUU in seconds with Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and BNB Coin (BNB). Users need only connect their non-custodial wallets (like TrustWallet and MetaMask), top them up with a sufficient amount of crypto for the purchase and gas fee, select the desirable amount of WAIFUU to purchase and authorize the transaction.

The target of Phase One of WAIFUU's presale is capped at $100,00, per the platform’s official dashboard. Besides discounted prices, the protocol’s team kickstarted a referral program with generous rewards. Each owner of WAIFUU gets a referral code: once their friends complete WAIFUU purchasing, the referral link owner is rewarded with a 10% bonus.

As demonstrated in the “Adventure” timeline, the team has already made its plans for three stages of the roadmap public. In the next phases of development, WAIFUU staking will be unlocked for all tokenholders, while PEPE and DOGE iconic meme coins will be integrated into marketing activities.

WAIFUU is a bold experiment that merges traditional Japanese manga-themed aesthetics with sustainable tokenomics and solid hype around virtual companions and AI agents for various purposes.