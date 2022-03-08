Voltage Finance Announces Last Call Before VOLT TGE: Details

Tue, 03/08/2022 - 14:10
Vladislav Sopov
First-ever Fuse Network’s governance asset, VOLT, can be claimed on March 8
Voltage Finance Announces Last Call Before VOLT TGE: Details
Voltage Finance, one of the first full-stack DeFi ecosystems on high-performance blockchain Fuse Network, shares the details of its last fundraising round before the token generation event.

Last chance to claim VOLT before token generation event

According to the official announcement shared by the Voltage Finance DeFi ecosystem, its VOLT token generation event is expected to come on March 10, 2022.

As such, VOLT tokens can be claimed on March 8, 2022, in The Fuse Ecosystem Round. It will last for 24 hours only or until all available VOLT tokens are purchased.

FUSE tokens collected during the round will either be destroyed or used as liquidity for the FUSE/VOLT pool. All unsold VOLT tokens will be burnt.

The Fuse Ecosystem Round kicks off on March 8 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC). Voltage Finance (VOLT) enthusiasts can participate with their MetaMasks through a “Fuse Ecosystem Round” dashboard on the main Voltage page.

Bringing cutting-edge DeFi experience to Fuse

Four participating options are available: the lower the price, the longer the vesting period is imposed. Purchased tokens will be available for claiming automatically upon a token generation event (TGE).

Launched in November 2020 as FuseSwap, Fuse Network’s first DEX, Voltage Finance evolved into a multi-product decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on Fuse.

It raised $3.4 million in a private funding round supported by VC heavyweights such as Collider Ventures, GBV Capital, Banter Capital, TRGC and so on.

Also, it yielded investments from retail DeFi enthusiasts on Poolz Finance and Infinity Pad IDOs.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

