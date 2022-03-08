Voltage Finance Announces Last Call Before VOLT TGE: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Voltage Finance, one of the first full-stack DeFi ecosystems on high-performance blockchain Fuse Network, shares the details of its last fundraising round before the token generation event.

Last chance to claim VOLT before token generation event

According to the official announcement shared by the Voltage Finance DeFi ecosystem, its VOLT token generation event is expected to come on March 10, 2022.

Would you look at that! Fuse Ecosystem Round is tomorrow at 12:00 PM UTC / 7:00 AM EST



Let us know in the comments if you’re ready to grab some VOLT🚀 pic.twitter.com/kvksnP2uO7 — Voltage Finance (@voltfinance) March 7, 2022

As such, VOLT tokens can be claimed on March 8, 2022, in The Fuse Ecosystem Round. It will last for 24 hours only or until all available VOLT tokens are purchased.

FUSE tokens collected during the round will either be destroyed or used as liquidity for the FUSE/VOLT pool. All unsold VOLT tokens will be burnt.

The Fuse Ecosystem Round kicks off on March 8 at 12:00 p.m. (UTC). Voltage Finance (VOLT) enthusiasts can participate with their MetaMasks through a “Fuse Ecosystem Round” dashboard on the main Voltage page.

Bringing cutting-edge DeFi experience to Fuse

Four participating options are available: the lower the price, the longer the vesting period is imposed. Purchased tokens will be available for claiming automatically upon a token generation event (TGE).

Launched in November 2020 as FuseSwap, Fuse Network’s first DEX, Voltage Finance evolved into a multi-product decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem on Fuse.

It raised $3.4 million in a private funding round supported by VC heavyweights such as Collider Ventures, GBV Capital, Banter Capital, TRGC and so on.

Also, it yielded investments from retail DeFi enthusiasts on Poolz Finance and Infinity Pad IDOs.