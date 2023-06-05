Volt Inu Launches VOLT Token on KuCoin Exchange

VOLT token by multi-product ecosystem Volt Inu is now listed on KuCoin, one of largest crypto exchanges globally

With the new listing, VOLT, a core native cryptocurrency of distributed ecosystem Volt Inu, becomes more accessible for the general public than ever before.

VOLT by Volt Inu debuts on KuCoin

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Volt Inu (VOLT) , a DeFi-centric ecosystem of cryptocurrency products, its eponymous native asset made it to KuCoin, a top-tier centralized exchange.

VOLTED NEWS 🚀#VOLT, the people's crypto, will get listed on the people's exchange today at 12:00 UTC ⚡️#KuCoin is a huge milestone that will significantly increase the $VOLT legitimacy and accessibility with their 20M+ users and their high standards 🌐 https://t.co/SuwU4clUQ4 pic.twitter.com/BWvW9Opb7s — Volt Inu ⚡️ (@VoltInuOfficial) June 2, 2023

VOLT trading started in pairs with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) on June 2, 2023, at about 12:00 p.m. (UTC). Deposits are open for both Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Chain (BSC) blockchains.

The token is a backbone element of the true deflationary model and revenue-generating system of the Volt Inu ecosystem. As such, users of KuCoin can now easily purchase VOLT tokens for use in new income mechanisms.

The start of trading was accompanied by a $40,000 lottery campaign for all VOLT enthusiasts on KuCoin. Crypto fans were invited to take part in lucky draws to grab lucrative rewards.

As covered by U.Today previously, in mid-September, 2022 the VOLT token was listed on another top-tier CEX, Bittrex.

Single token, large ecosystem of products

Volt Inu's ecosystem of Web3 products includes various services fueled by the disruptive power of VOLT cryptocurrency. Voltichange is a multi-blockchain decentralized exchange with a hard-coded trading fee burning program and the unparalleled VDSC collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Its GameFis, Volted Racer and VoltIsland, provide captivating play-to-earn experiences for all users regardless of the sizes of their deposits. Finally, Volticard VOLT-based solution facilitates seamless crypto transactions, while VoltiEco makes crypto airdrops seamless for investors and projects.

In February, the ecosystem announced its pioneering version of the Battle Royale game. Its Alpha version launch was accompanied by liquidity incentives for all "early birds."

The team of Volt Inu is excited by the listing announcement and highlights that in the first 24 hours after KuCoin's debut, the token jumped to the top 100 of crypto assets by trading volume, surpassing many veteran blockchain projects of various segments.