Volt Inu (VOLT) Unveils Alpha Version of its Battle Royale Game

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 16:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Volt Inu (VOLT) community-driven ecosystem to have its own NFT-centric game with fantasy plot
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents

Volt Inu (VOLT), a one-stop ecosystem of high-performance DeFi products powered by native utility and governance token VOLT, announces its first GameFi title.

Battle Royale game goes live as latest product of Volt Inu (VOLT) ecosystem

According to the official announcement shared by Volt Inu (VOLT) representatives, its first-ever gaming product with NFTs, Battle Royale, is ready to kick off in Alpha version. On Feb. 24, 2023, developers dropped a teaser of the game in its main Twitter account.

The game displays the fictional world of dragons that take part in battles on their island. The trailer was welcomed by the GameFi community: the first gamers have already made deposits.

The first playable release of this game (Alpha version) took place on Feb. 25, 2023. GameFi enthusiasts from various spheres appreciate the gameplay, vision and mission of the game.

Volt NFTs will be the backbone elements of the gameplay design of Battle Royale. In August 2022, Volt minted 10,000 NFTs; 5,598 of them were burned forever.

New liquidity initiatives on Polygon (MATIC) for maximum community boost

Meanwhile, the developers stressed that the game would also be available to those who do not own the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of previous collections.

Also, in Q1, 2023, the DAO participants of Volt Inu (VOLT) decided to allocate 25% of its liquidity to new pools on the Polygon Network (MATIC), the largest EVM blockchain.

Thus, VOLT is on its way to being listed on Polygon (MATIC). Amid a rocketing "Chinese Pump," this announcement catalyzed interest in Volt Inu's (VOLT) design, its existing and upcoming solutions.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

