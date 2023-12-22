Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a noteworthy development, Metis token, associated with MetisDAO and led by Natalia Ameline, mother of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin , has experienced a significant 36% surge in the past 24 hours, reaching the $39 per token mark during the ongoing Ethereum rally.

CoinMarketCap's recent layer-2 sector token ranking places Metis in eighth place, with a capitalization of $168.55 million. The token has demonstrated superior performance in the last 24 hours and an impressive 106% increase in the last 30 days, positioning itself as a standout performer in the Metis ecosystem.

METIS to USD by CoinMarketCap

The surge in the Metis price can be attributed to the announcement of the creation of a $100 million initiative aimed at supporting the growth of the Metis ecosystem.

Scheduled for distribution in the first quarter of 2024, the fund will facilitate sequencer mining, retroactive funding and the development of new projects, fostering a community-driven approach managed by the MetisDAO Foundation and token holders.

What is Metis?

Metis stands out in the layer-2 landscape due to its efficient use of Optimistic Rollups, facilitating quick and cost-effective transactions on the Ethereum blockchain by consolidating multiple transactions into a single batch.