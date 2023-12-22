Advertisement
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally

Gamza Khanzadaev
Metis token, led by Natalia Ameline, mother of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, has seen significant 36% surge in last 24 hours, making waves in layer-2 sector
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 13:12

In a noteworthy development, Metis token, associated with MetisDAO and led by Natalia Ameline, mother of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, has experienced a significant 36% surge in the past 24 hours, reaching the $39 per token mark during the ongoing Ethereum rally.

CoinMarketCap's recent layer-2 sector token ranking places Metis in eighth place, with a capitalization of $168.55 million. The token has demonstrated superior performance in the last 24 hours and an impressive 106% increase in the last 30 days, positioning itself as a standout performer in the Metis ecosystem.

METIS to USD by CoinMarketCap

The surge in the Metis price can be attributed to the announcement of the creation of a $100 million initiative aimed at supporting the growth of the Metis ecosystem.

Scheduled for distribution in the first quarter of 2024, the fund will facilitate sequencer mining, retroactive funding and the development of new projects, fostering a community-driven approach managed by the MetisDAO Foundation and token holders.

What is Metis?

Metis stands out in the layer-2 landscape due to its efficient use of Optimistic Rollups, facilitating quick and cost-effective transactions on the Ethereum blockchain by consolidating multiple transactions into a single batch. 

A distinctive feature of Metis lies in its storage strategy. While traditional layer-1 solutions store transaction data on-chain, Metis adopts off-chain storage, utilizing Memo Labs storage by the Sequencer. This not only ensures streamlined data management but also significantly reduces storage costs compared to Ethereum's layer 1.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.



