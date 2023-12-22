Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
BitMex founder Arthur Hayes shifts gears from Solana (SOL) to Ethereum (ETH) after divine revelation, foreseeing ETH hitting $5,000
Fri, 12/22/2023 - 08:12
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, BitMex founder Arthur Hayes took to social media to reveal a bold prediction regarding the future price of Ethereum (ETH). 

Advertisement

Hayes, known for his insightful market analyses, confessed to having received a divine message during meditation, leading him to make significant changes in his cryptocurrency portfolio.

Related
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend

In a cryptic post, Hayes humorously claimed to have received guidance from a higher power, jokingly attributing it to Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin. The message allegedly urged him to divest from Solana (SOL) and express his admiration for Ethereum's cofounder, Vitalik Buterin.

Advertisement

Taking heed of this celestial advice, Hayes reportedly sold his Solana holdings and doubled down on Ethereum, predicting a surge that would propel the cryptocurrency to an impressive $5,000. This announcement follows Hayes' earlier call predicting Solana's price to reach $100, a forecast that has proven accurate, with SOL recently peaking at $99.6.

Rotation

Hayes' decision to pivot from Solana to Ethereum may be rooted in his assessment of the market dynamics. While Solana has outperformed Ethereum in recent weeks, with a staggering 350% surge since mid-December, Hayes seems to believe that ETH has more room for growth.

Related
Solana (SOL) Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts With $4.8 Billion Surge

Comparing the two cryptocurrencies, Ethereum's performance appears lackluster in the short term, showing nearly 10 times less growth than Solana during the same period. Despite trading at yearly highs, the percentage increase in ETH's value pales in comparison to the meteoric rise of SOL.

#Arthur Hayes #Solana News #SOL News #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Solana #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
2023/12/22 08:10
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
2023/12/22 08:10
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
2023/12/22 08:10
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ethereum (ETH) Price at $5,000 Predicted by BitMex Founder Arthur Hayes
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Ripple CEO Accuses SEC Boss of "Stunning Hypocrisy"
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bonk (BONK) Fairy Tale Most Likely Over
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could See $48,000, Top Trader Says
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Top Ripple Lawyer Spotlights More SEC Failures
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Fantom (FTM) Breaks Key Resistance at $0.47, Analyst Signals Strong Rally Ahead
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple Officially Approved by Central Bank of Ireland, Samson Mow Makes Critical Bitcoin ETF Predictions, DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Giveaway: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
XRP vs. Solana Discourse Explored by Flare CEO
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Massive Solana (SOL) on Move, Potential Sell-off Incoming?
Show all
Advertisement
AD