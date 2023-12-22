Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a groundbreaking development, Optimism's native token (OP) has surged by an impressive 23% following the revelation that the OP Mainnet has surpassed a total value locked (TVL) milestone of $5 billion, according to data sourced from L2BEAT. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the Ethereum (ETH) network's second-layer expansion solution.

As of the latest update, the total value locked in the OP Mainnet stands at an impressive $5.31 billion, representing a remarkable 16.76% increase. This achievement underlines the growing confidence and adoption of Optimism's layer-2 solution within the Ethereum community .

Simultaneously, the market value of the Optimism token has experienced a substantial surge, currently standing at $2.87. Over the past 24 hours, the token has witnessed robust growth of 24.94%, contributing to an outstanding 202.60% increase in value over the last year. The trading volume has also seen a notable uptick, surging by 196.05% within the past 24 hours and reaching $590,435,259.

Addressing Ethereum challenges

At the heart of this success story is the OP token, a vital component of the OP Mainnet ecosystem, serving as the medium for transaction fee payments. The OP Mainnet itself is celebrated for its attributes of speed, stability and scalability, offering a layer-2 blockchain solution developed by Ethereum developers, for Ethereum developers.

Distinguished by its minimal extension to existing Ethereum software, the OP Mainnet adopts an EVM-equivalent architecture that seamlessly scales Ethereum applications without unforeseen challenges. One of the main advantages highlighted by developers is that if an application functions on Ethereum, it will work on OP Mainnet at a fraction of the cost.