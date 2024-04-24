Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum cofounder claims scammers have infiltrated 'ZK'
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 15:38
    Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out Against ZKasino Amid Rugpull
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has finally waded into the highly unexpected ZKasino rugpull that occurred over the past weekend. Speaking on the warpcast decentralized social media platform, Buterin slammed ZKasino, highlighting it as one of the prominent examples of how fraudsters have infiltrated the Zero-Knowledge "ZK" tech ecosystem.

    ZKasino saga

    Known as a decentralized betting site, ZKasino entered the spotlight on April 21 when it carted away its users' funds and deactivated its platform. The event stirred an uproar, one that had many top investors and crypto trading platforms like MEXC dissociate themselves from the scam site.

    Reacting based on community musings, Vitalik Buterin said there was "nothing 'ZK' about ZKasino except that it lives on zksync. Known as a major proponent of the Zero-Knowledge tech stack, Buterin believes it is now being abused in no small way.

    The tech pioneer advised the community on the need to adapt because scammers are now adopting it since it has become a mainstream innovation. The statement from Vitalik Buterin has formed a notable clarion call for innovators as they seek to reignite trust in the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

    Combating scams: No solution yet

    There are a lot of scams going on in the digital currency ecosystem during this period, with losses per quarter typically running into multi-million dollars. It is worth noting that no ecosystem in the broader Web3 ecosystem is immune to these scam ventures. From MangoFarm on Solana, labeled a product of a serial scammer, to the fake airdrops on Hedera, the menace is widespread.

    Despite this challenge, crypto innovators are notably yet to find a promising solution to combat these scammers. While privacy solutions are growing, the only adopted strategy at the moment remains the awareness campaigns from crypto leaders to their respective communities.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

