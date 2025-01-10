Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Issues Warning: First Step Toward Blockchain Censorship

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin discuss potential censorship attack vector on blockchains
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 12:13
    A
    A
    A
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Warning: First Step Toward Blockchain Censorship
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has cautioned against calling certain blockchain use cases attacks. He emphasized how such measures might open the door for censorship in blockchain networks compromising the openness and defiance of authority that are the foundation of these networks.

    Advertisement

    In his most recent post, Buterin highlighted that the market mechanisms of blockchain technology, specifically the use of fees, are its strongest point. With the help of these mechanisms, applications that are prepared to pay for on-chain execution are accepted without bias or unpredictable limitations. He said that adding arbitrary definitions of what qualifies as an attack could create a risky precedent and result in censorship.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    HOT Stories
    SHIB Key Burn Metric Soars 1,193% As Big New Launch Approaches
    Ripple Makes Massive $682 Million XRP Transfer
    XRP to Hit Key Level in 3 Days, Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Lose $0.30, Solana (SOL) Just Blundered
    Just One Wallet Owns Close to $10 Billion Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE)

    However, Buterin recognized that users of the ecosystem have the freedom to voice their opinions about applications or their developers. Additionally, he backed the notion of socially organizing communities to reject specific applications like those engaged in immoral behavior. He did clarify, though, that layer-1 (L1) blockchains should not be responsible for such activities.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Silk Road Bitcoins to Cause Insignificant Selling Pressure, CryptoQuant Says
    Fri, 01/10/2025 - 07:59
    Silk Road Bitcoins to Cause Insignificant Selling Pressure, CryptoQuant Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Blockchains run the risk of losing their integrity as open decentralized systems when they start to censor or ban applications. Buterin highlighted how blockchain technology is one of the last lines of defense against the expanding global trend of internet fragmentation, which is sometimes referred to as the splinternet. In this context, preserving censorship resistance is essential if blockchains are to live up to their potential as instruments of neutrality and freedom.

    This warning coincides with the growing polarization of discussions surrounding on-chain activity, which ranges from high-frequency trading to privacy-focused applications. In order to ensure that blockchains continue to be a pillar of decentralization, Buterin's position emphasizes how crucial it is to maintain their neutrality and transparent governance mechanisms, such as fees.

    Buterin's observations emphasize the need to strike a careful balance between innovation, regulation and the fundamental ideas that underpin the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology as its use expands.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 11:56
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Key Resistance Level Amid Price Revival
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 10, 2025 - 11:51
    'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Finnovex West Africa 2025: Driving Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Issues Warning: First Step Toward Blockchain Censorship
    Cardano (ADA) Eyes Key Resistance Level Amid Price Revival
    'We're Still In The Banana Zone' - Crypto Expert Raoul Pal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD