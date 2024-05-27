Advertisement
AD

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum rose over weekend, buoyed by ETF optimism 
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 13:45
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt recently shared insights into his trading strategy, highlighting four trades he is currently involved in, including Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications to list exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the price of Ethereum in the past week, potentially clearing the way for the products to begin trading later this year.

    Ethereum rose over the weekend, buoyed by increased optimism following the approval of U.S. Ethereum ETF applications. At the time of writing, ETH was up 2.38% in the previous 24 hours to $3,905, having reached a high of $3,950. 

    Brandt's strategy is rooted in classical charting principles, a methodology he has honed over his 40-year trading career. As a swing trader who meticulously draws lines on charts to identify and act on pattern breakouts, Brandt has disclosed that he is currently long on ETH on the spot market.

    Swing trading is a strategy that aims to capture gains in a financial instrument within an intermediate time frame, which can range from days to weeks. 

    Related
    Thu, 05/09/2024 - 15:23
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Drops Intriguing Hint on Ethereum's (ETH) Price Action
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Brandt's approach to swing trading involves a thorough analysis of price charts to identify critical support and resistance levels and use trend lines to predict probable breakouts or breakdowns in patterns. Brandt primarily uses technical analysis to find potential entry and exit points, as well as defined chart patterns.

    In his recent tweet, Brandt posted an Ethereum chart highlighting a breakout with a target of $4,083. Brandt's current position — being long on ETH — indicates his expectation that the price of Ethereum might rise.

    This stance seems to have been informed by his analysis of Ethereum's price movements and broader market trends. Despite having a 55% hit rate in his trades, Brandt never overlooks the importance of risk management, frequently emphasizing the use of stop-loss orders.

    This disciplined approach ensures that even if the market moves against his position, the loss will be contained within an acceptable range.

    #Peter Brandt #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Two Major Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets Revealed
    2024/05/27 13:40
    Two Major Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Viral SHIB TikTok Video Shared by Shiba Inu Rep
    2024/05/27 13:40
    Viral SHIB TikTok Video Shared by Shiba Inu Rep
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Skyrockets 30% in Volume as $30 Billion Market Cap Nears
    2024/05/27 13:40
    XRP Skyrockets 30% in Volume as $30 Billion Market Cap Nears
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Empowering the Future of Banking: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Ethereum (ETH) Strategy
    Two Major Ethereum (ETH) Price Targets Revealed
    Viral SHIB TikTok Video Shared by Shiba Inu Rep
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD