    Ripple Reveals $18.9 Trillion Estimation for Tokenization Market by 2033

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 7/04/2025 - 16:02
    XRP user Ripple reveals $18.9 trillion aim by 2033 for tokenization market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Ripple's got big plans for the future, as it is talking about potential worth up to $18.9 trillion in a new report. By 2033, the crypto company believes the tokenization market - the digital representation of assets like real estate, stocks and even art - could reach that staggering figure.

    For those not familiar, tokenization is the process of turning physical or traditional assets into digital tokens that can be traded, stored and transferred on a blockchain. It is a next-gen alternative to the slow and clunky financial system we have now.

    And Ripple is not just sitting on the sidelines — they anticipate technologies, XRP and RLUSD to play key roles in this huge shift.

    XRP, Ripple and RLUSD

    XRP, the cryptocurrency Ripple leverages the most, was built for speed and efficiency, two things that are going to be essential in a tokenized world. XRP is all about making it faster and cheaper to send money internationally. 

    The ability to move value quickly, securely and without the traditional fees associated with international transactions is going to be central as tokenized assets become the norm.

    Then, there is RLUSD, Ripple's stablecoin, which is designed to offer stability in a volatile digital world. It is linked to the U.S. dollar, which is key for businesses looking to dive into tokenized markets without the hassle of dealing with the volatility of other digital currencies. 

    Ripple's stablecoin is already worth $300 million and sees $150 million in daily trading.

    As blockchain adoption continues to accelerate, Ripple's projections point to tokenization as a key element in reshaping the global financial landscape, and the company is positioning XRP and RLUSD to ensure that this transformation is as seamless, fast, and secure as possible, helping the company to further establish itself as the leader between the Web2 and Web3 segments.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
