Veteran Trader John Bollinger Explains Why He Has Bought Ethereum

Prominent American financial analyst and trader John Bollinger has tweeted about buying a small amount of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency.

I bought a little $ethusd, a trial position, last night, with a close stop--well close for crypto... I liked the pattern on the six hour and have been looking for an entry. Not a high confidence trade and I am probably early, but toe is in and I am focused now. — John Bollinger (@bbands) January 27, 2022

The veteran trader behind the “Bollinger Bands” indicator claims that it’s a “trial position.”



Bollinger explains that a bullish pattern on Ethereum’s six-hour chart prompted him to make the aforementioned purchase.



With that being said, he has cautioned his followers that this is not a “high confidence trade,” adding that the timing of his purchase might not be the best.



Earlier this month, Bollinger tweeted that