    $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Just Transferred: What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Silk Road-related wallet saw enormous $2 billion transfer in last 24 hours
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 8:01
    $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Just Transferred: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A significant movement on the Bitcoin network has been spotted involving a U.S. government-labeled address associated with the Silk Road seizure. The address, bc1qje...wzde, transferred approximately 29.8K BTC, equivalent to around $2 billion, to two new addresses. The first address, bc1qla...2zek, received 9,999.999 BTC, while the second address, bc1qng...kz4c, received 19,799.99 BTC.

    Advertisement

    The most likely explanations for this action could be operational modifications, fund redistribution or actions related to future sales. It is unlikely that these Bitcoins will be sold on the market right away, given the size of the transfer, as this could have a problematic effect on the price of the cryptocurrency.

    Operational security measures frequently include redistribution of funds to ensure that large amounts of assets are not held in a single address, thereby minimizing risk. Another possible explanation is that these Bitcoins are being prepared for future sales, possibly to recoup government costs or put the money back into the economy. To avoid disrupting the market, abrupt large-scale sales are usually avoided.

    Related
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans
    Mon, 07/29/2024 - 20:04
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Solana on Verge of $200? Ethereum Smashes Resistance, XRP Set for $1 Breakout
    BlackRock Has Bad News for Solana Fans
    Bitcoin Price Crashes as US Government Transfers $2 Billion Worth of BTC

    Currently the price of Bitcoin is approximately $66,770. It encountered some resistance at $68,000. If the price is able to overcome this barrier, the chart indicates that Bitcoin may be ready for a breakout.

    Currently it is consolidating below this crucial resistance level of $70,000. The way the market feels may change if a government transfers such a substantial quantity of Bitcoin. This could create bearish pressure if market players interpret it as an indication of approaching sales.

    But in the short run, there might not be much of an effect on the market if these funds are just being reallocated for operational or security purposes. The way that the price of Bitcoin is moving right now suggests that the market is being cautious after an unsuccessful attempt to break the $70,000 threshold.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week
    Jul 30, 2024 - 7:55
    Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Major Bitcoin Miners Are Not Capitulating
    Jul 30, 2024 - 7:55
    Major Bitcoin Miners Are Not Capitulating
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Jul 30, 2024 - 7:55
    Last Time This Happened, XRP Price Saw 60,000% Rally
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How To Accept Crypto Payments at Your Business: A Step-By-Step Guide
    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2 Billion Worth of Bitcoin Just Transferred: What Happened?
    Major SHIB Metric Soars 7,334% As Team Announces Crucial Update Coming This Week
    Major Bitcoin Miners Are Not Capitulating
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD