US Television Celebrity La La Anthony Owns Bitcoin, Expects It to Hit $200,000

La La Anthony believes Bitcoin can reach $200,000 in the future and she has converted 2-3% of her net worth in BTC

Fortune has reported that Alani Nicole, "La La" Anthony, a famous American TV personality, is into Bitcoin and expects the flagship cryptocurrency to hit $150,000-$200,000 in the future. The article was shared on Twitter by Joe Pompliano, Bitcoiner Anthony "Pomp's" brother.

Image via Twitter

La La Anthony invested 2-3 percent of her fortune in Bitcoin

La La Anthony is an entertainer in a wide range of show biz areas: she is a music radio host, movie actress, TV producer, book author and entrepreneur.

Just recently, on March 24, the news was spread that La La invested 2-3 percent of her net worth into Bitcoin via the Gemini exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins.

She is yet another celebrity to invest in crypto. Prior to that, it was done by rappers Kanye West, 50 Cent, Snoop Dog and former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

When I first heard about Bitcoin, I didn't understand why the rappers and athletes were getting involved.

However, the Winklevoss brothers seem to have persuaded her. Their Bitcoin chat with Dave Portnoy, however, was not so constructive as he admitted in a recent video on his Twitter page.

La La calls Bitcoin "the new gold," expects it to hit $200,000

The celebrity has told Fortune that she believes Bitcoin will be a popular currency in the future, stating that BTC will take over USD and it is the new gold.

She expects the world's biggest crypto to reach $150,000, or even $200,000, in the future and to even reach other "unimaginable" highs.

I hear between $150,000 and $200,000. I see what's happening in front our eyes, so it can definitely go there.

However, he admits that Bitcoin has been demonstrating high volatility in the past few years.