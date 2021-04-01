US Television Celebrity La La Anthony Owns Bitcoin, Expects It to Hit $200,000

News
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 09:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
La La Anthony believes Bitcoin can reach $200,000 in the future and she has converted 2-3% of her net worth in BTC
US Television Celebrity La La Anthony Owns Bitcoin, Expects It to Hit $200,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fortune has reported that Alani Nicole, "La La" Anthony, a famous American TV personality, is into Bitcoin and expects the flagship cryptocurrency to hit $150,000-$200,000 in the future. The article was shared on Twitter by Joe Pompliano, Bitcoiner Anthony "Pomp's" brother.

7024_0
Image via Twitter

La La Anthony invested 2-3 percent of her fortune in Bitcoin

La La Anthony is an entertainer in a wide range of show biz areas: she is a music radio host, movie actress, TV producer, book author and entrepreneur.

Just recently, on March 24, the news was spread that La La invested 2-3 percent of her net worth into Bitcoin via the Gemini exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins.

She is yet another celebrity to invest in crypto. Prior to that, it was done by rappers Kanye West, 50 Cent, Snoop Dog and former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

When I first heard about Bitcoin, I didn't understand why the rappers and athletes were getting involved.

However, the Winklevoss brothers seem to have persuaded her. Their Bitcoin chat with Dave Portnoy, however, was not so constructive as he admitted in a recent video on his Twitter page.

Related
Bitcoin Just Finished Its Sixth Month in the Green, but Peter Brandt Warns About "$50,000 Correction"

La La calls Bitcoin "the new gold," expects it to hit $200,000

The celebrity has told Fortune that she believes Bitcoin will be a popular currency in the future, stating that BTC will take over USD and it is the new gold.

She expects the world's biggest crypto to reach $150,000, or even $200,000, in the future and to even reach other "unimaginable" highs.

I hear between $150,000 and $200,000. I see what's happening in front our eyes, so it can definitely go there.

However, he admits that Bitcoin has been demonstrating high volatility in the past few years.

#Bitcoin News #Winklevoss
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Cook Protocol (COOK) Partners with Bondly to Release Manga-Themed NFT Cards
News
03/25/2021 - 15:47

Cook Protocol (COOK) Partners with Bondly to Release Manga-Themed NFT Cards
Vladislav Sopov
article image First Exchange Caves In to #RelistXRP Movement
News
03/26/2021 - 18:43

First Exchange Caves In to #RelistXRP Movement

Alex Dovbnya
article image Visa Will Allow Crypto Payment Settlements on Its Network: Reuters
News
03/29/2021 - 08:02

Visa Will Allow Crypto Payment Settlements on Its Network: Reuters
Yuri Molchan