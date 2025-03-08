Advertisement
    US OCC Releases Pro-XRPL Statement

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 8/03/2025 - 12:18
    OCC signals more flexible approach to crypto banking regulation
    US OCC Releases Pro-XRPL Statement
    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has reaffirmed that national banks and federal savings associations can engage in various cryptocurrency activities, including asset custody, stablecoin transactions and participation in distributed ledger networks.

    With the release of Interpretive Letter 1183, the OCC has removed the requirement for banks to obtain supervisory nonobjection before engaging in these activities, aiming to streamline compliance while maintaining strong risk management standards.

    Acting Comptroller Rodney E. Hood emphasized that banks must apply the same level of oversight to crypto-related services that they do to traditional banking operations, ensuring a balance between innovation and regulatory stability.

    In line with this shift, the OCC has withdrawn from two previous interagency statements regarding crypto-asset risks and liquidity concerns. Additionally, the OCC has rescinded Interpretive Letter 1179 from 2021, signaling a more flexible approach to crypto banking regulation.

    The OCC will continue to review banks' crypto activities, including custody services, stablecoin reserves and blockchain-based payments, as part of its supervisory oversight. 

    Source: OCC

    Banks engaging in these areas must adhere to sound risk management practices and ensure compliance with applicable laws while integrating these services into their broader business strategies.

    This statement marks favorable position for XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain designed for fast transfers of XRP, fiat currencies and digital assets, accessible to anyone for development.

    Ripple's XRP recent developments

    Ripple Labs continues to expand the RLUSD ecosystem, securing key listings on platforms like Revolut and Zero Hash, increasing its accessibility across multiple regions.

    RLUSD plays a vital role in enhancing Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools on the XRP Ledger, especially after the recent AMM amendment went live on the mainnet.

    Additionally, Braza, a firm specializing in international payments, has announced the launch of a stablecoin pegged to the Brazilian Real on the XRPL, further diversifying the ledger’s stablecoin offerings and reinforcing its role in global payments.

    #XRPL

