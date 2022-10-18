Uplift DAO Inks Partnership with MoonPay to Make Web3 Investing Easier

Moonpay infrastructure willl be available for all users of Uplift DAO's launchpad for early-stage products

Uplift DAO, a new-gen cross-chain launchpad for promising early-stage crypto products, advances its technical and economic design by integrating MoonPay's cutting-edge solutions.

Uplift DAO and MoonPay have entered into long-term collaboration

According to the official announcement shared by Uplift DAO and MoonPay, the two teams started cooperation to streamline the process of investing in novel crypto projects and reduce the risks for upcoming funding campaigns.

Image by Uplift DAO

The new collaboration addresses one of the crucial challenges for Web3 adoption among crypto newbies, i.e., technically sophisticated investing instruments.

In order to make Web3 investing more friendly to newcomers, MoonPay created a technical design that allows them to participate in crypto funding rounds with familiar fiat methods. The protocol seamlessly converts crypto and fiat assets amongst each other, supporting NFTs and major tokens.

Oliver Jeffcott, senior business development manager at MoonPay, highlights the crucial importance of this partnership to the entire global ecosystem of Web3 products and investors:

Our industry needs capital to continue to evolve. Our partnership with Uplift will make it even simpler for people to get involved in financing projects they believe in and reap the benefits of the growth of web3.

MoonPay natively supports major card systems, bank transfers, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay mobile digital payments systems.

Price Protection Promise sets new standards for retail investing in crypto

Irina Berezina, Growth Lead at Uplift, is impressed by the role of this integration for Upift and MoonPay scalability roadmaps for 2022-2023:

At Uplift DAO one of our core missions is to lower the barrier of entry to Web3 investment opportunities, whilst simultaneously raising the standard of usability for our users. By integrating MoonPay onto our platform, this is a key step towards web3 scalability not only for us as an IDO launchpad but for the future of web3 investing.

Uplift DAO, one of the first DAO-controlled launchpads in crypto, made headlines by introducing its Price Protection Promise due diligence mechanism.

This promise is designed to allow crypto investors to be certain of the prospects of their deposits: Uplift is only working with handpicked products of the highest potential with zero "red flags."