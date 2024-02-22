Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Advanced L1 Features

Advertisement

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again taken to X to share his evolving perspective on the trade-offs between layer 1 (L1) and layer 2 (L2) complexities within blockchain architectures.

Buterin appears to be advocating for enhancing L1 features to alleviate the burdens on L2 solutions.

This approach marks a departure from his earlier views. "With an L2 bug, people could permanently lose lots of money," Buterin cautioned.

Reevaluating L1 and L2 dynamics

Buterin's insights reveal a nuanced understanding of the risks associated with both L1 and L2 errors.

An L1 consensus failure, while disruptive, can typically be resolved with swift action from core developers, restoring normalcy within a relatively short timeframe.

In contrast, bugs at the L2 level could have far more dire consequences, potentially leading to irreversible financial losses for users.

This realization has led Buterin to advocate for the integration of more sophisticated features at the L1 level. This would alleviate the coding burden on L2 solutions while simplifying them for developers and users alike.

Bridging the L2 divide

In an October blog post, Buterin delved deeper into the Ethereum layer 2 ecosystem, showcasing its rapid expansion and the increasing heterogeneity of L2 projects.

From EVM-compatible rollups like Arbitrum and Optimism to novel endeavors such as Linea and Zeth, the landscape is becoming ever more diverse.

Buterin notes the trend towards more varied L2 solutions, with projects increasingly seeking to align with Ethereum's ecosystem or exploring blockchain-based security enhancements.

With that being said, there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution for the second-largest blockchain, according to Buterin.