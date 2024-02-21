Advertisement
AD

Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today’s crypto news digest will not let you miss any of the industry’s most important events!
Wed, 21/02/2024 - 16:18
Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

Room service might disappoint: Sam Bankman-Fried's exclusive Brooklyn getaway revealed

The crypto community exploded with a great deal of chatter as the first jail photo of Sam Bankman-Fried, a.k.a. SBF, emerged on social media. The photo was posted on X platform by Tiffany Fong, a journalist who specializes in covering crypto crime; according to her comment, the shot depicting Bankman-Fried among five other inmates was taken at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 17, 2023. As a reminder, SBF founded Alameda Research and the FTX crypto exchange, being ranked the 41st richest person in America by Forbes at the peak of his success in 2022. However, in November 2023, Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple criminal charges, including securities fraud and money laundering. He is now facing the prospect of a maximum sentence that could span over a century.

Attention XRP, SHIB, ADA holders: Binance shares important update

Yesterday, Feb. 20, Binance made a new announcement on its blog. According to the announcement, the crypto exchange will perform scheduled system maintenance for Binance Auto-Invest on Feb. 23 at 5:00 p.m. (UTC) that will take about an hour. The goal of the update is to improve overall system performance and stability. Binance assured its customers that during this period, the creation of new plans for Auto-Invest will not be impacted. Users were warned about the possibility of delay for scheduled cryptocurrency purchases via existing Auto-Invest plans during system maintenance; however, once the maintenance is complete, these purchases will be automatically executed, where applicable. Binance's Auto-Invest feature allows users to automate cryptocurrency investments and expand their crypto holdings. The feature supports more than 200 cryptocurrency assets, including XRP, SHIB and ADA.

Related
Ripple CEO Weighs In on XRP ETF Rumors

Ripple CTO explains how 40.7 billion XRP in escrow can be burned

In a recent X post, Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed XRP enthusiasts' concerns regarding the company's management of XRP and explained the mechanism behind the potential burning of Ripple's XRP escrows. According to Schwartz, Ripple can achieve the effect of burning escrows by "blackholing" the associated accounts. He explained that Ripple could unilaterally enact measures to prevent XRP from these escrows entering circulation by effectively rendering the associated accounts inaccessible. Schwartz's explanation sheds light on Ripple's approach to managing its XRP reserves and addresses concerns regarding the company's influence over the cryptocurrency. As reported by U.Today, the XRP community has recently expressed its frustration with Ripple's significant involvement with the token and its monthly release of XRP from escrow accounts. Some enthusiasts even stated that Ripple's actions are affecting the market environment and potentially devaluing the cryptocurrency.

#FTX #Sam Bankman-Fried #Binance #XRP #Cardano #Shiba Inu #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
2024/02/21 16:15
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
2024/02/21 16:15
SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Chainlink Surges 175% as Mysterious Whales Shift Millions of LINK
2024/02/21 16:15
Chainlink Surges 175% as Mysterious Whales Shift Millions of LINK
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin Community Abuzz as Jeff Bezos Sells Amazon Stocks Worth Billions
SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
Show all