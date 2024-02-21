Sam Bankman-Fried's Exclusive Jail Photo Revealed; Binance Shares Important Update for XRP, SHIB, ADA Holders; Ripple CTO Explains How XRP in Escrow Can Be Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents you with the top three news stories over the past day.

Room service might disappoint: Sam Bankman-Fried's exclusive Brooklyn getaway revealed

The crypto community exploded with a great deal of chatter as the first jail photo of Sam Bankman-Fried, a.k.a. SBF, emerged on social media. The photo was posted on X platform by Tiffany Fong , a journalist who specializes in covering crypto crime; according to her comment, the shot depicting Bankman-Fried among five other inmates was taken at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 17, 2023. As a reminder, SBF founded Alameda Research and the FTX crypto exchange, being ranked the 41st richest person in America by Forbes at the peak of his success in 2022. However, in November 2023, Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple criminal charges, including securities fraud and money laundering. He is now facing the prospect of a maximum sentence that could span over a century.

Attention XRP, SHIB, ADA holders: Binance shares important update

Yesterday, Feb. 20, Binance made a new announcement on its blog . According to the announcement, the crypto exchange will perform scheduled system maintenance for Binance Auto-Invest on Feb. 23 at 5:00 p.m. (UTC) that will take about an hour. The goal of the update is to improve overall system performance and stability. Binance assured its customers that during this period, the creation of new plans for Auto-Invest will not be impacted. Users were warned about the possibility of delay for scheduled cryptocurrency purchases via existing Auto-Invest plans during system maintenance; however, once the maintenance is complete, these purchases will be automatically executed, where applicable. Binance's Auto-Invest feature allows users to automate cryptocurrency investments and expand their crypto holdings. The feature supports more than 200 cryptocurrency assets, including XRP, SHIB and ADA.

Ripple CTO explains how 40.7 billion XRP in escrow can be burned