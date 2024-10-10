Advertisement
AD

    Uniswap Teases Unichain, Its Layer-2 Scaling Protocol

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Unichain source codes are open-source, and mainnet is due next year
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 14:50
    Uniswap Teases Unichain, Its Layer-2 Scaling Protocol
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Decentralized exchange Uniswap is expanding in a way no one imagined. As announced recently, the trading platform said it will launch Unichain, its Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. Despite the seeming saturation of the L2 scene, Uniswap believes it can make a difference.

    Advertisement

    Unichain features, top Base competitor?

    According to details shared by Uniswap, it is designed to accelerate Ethereum’s scaling roadmap, prioritizing the needs of DeFi users and protocols. The new protocol will boast speed and low cost that will make DeFi highly usable.

    Related
    Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 16:01
    Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "Unichain will be so fast, transactions will feel instant. It launches with 1 second block times, with 200-250 millisecond sub-block times coming soon. This type of speed isn't just great for UX, it also improves market efficiency and lowers value lost to MEV," Uniswap said in a statement shared on X.

    The emergence of Unichain comes as Vitalik Buterin set the record straight on the standard for Ethereum L2 protocols in general. While many struggle to sustain their growth, security and decentralization, Uniswap is convinced it can do something differently with Unichain.

    The major competitor for Unichain is Base, the scaling protocol from Coinbase exchange. While the testnet for the new L2 has gone live, the mainnet will not go live until next year.

    Optimism involved

    As Uniswap revealed, Optimism and Flashbots also played a key role in the launch of Unichain. Specifically, these two played a crucial role in developing the technical infrastructure behind Unichain.

    Related
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 13:22
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Optimism has continued to play a crucial role in the broader Ethereum ecosystem, with its OP Stack powering many L2 on the market today. With Base emerging as one of its biggest success stories, Vitalik Buterin has spotlighted the strength of developer collaboration in the ecosystem.

    With all eyes fixed on the Unichain testnet, many are watching to see if this new protocol will turbocharge Uniswap after the recent acquisition of a gaming title.

    #Uniswap
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 16:11
    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 15:40
    Bitcoin Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala completes Seed Round co-led by Polychain Capital and Ethereal Ventures
    Constellation Network, the DoD-vetted blockchain for Big Data, unveils Panasonic partnership details at its October HyDef Conference
    Supermoon & ABCDE Gathered Leading Web3 Startups & Investors in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Hits Back at SEC with Cross-Appeal
    Bitcoin Reacts to Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Data
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs, HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal, Massive 2,924 Bitcoin out of Major US Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD