    Vitalik Buterin Spotlights Game-Changing Feature on Optimism

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum co-founder cites Optimism's growth to inspire community
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 13:04
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently spotlighted a new update on Optimism’s SuperchainERC20 protocol. This feature includes a new cross-chain interface, encouraging better collaboration among Ethereum infrastructures.

    Vitalik Buterin lauds Optimism's bold L2 plan

    In a Friday X post, Buterin highlighted a GitHub pull request update by Optimism, an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. The update is focused on revamping the SuperchainERC20 standard by introducing a new bridge, SuperchainERC20Bridge, and an ICrosschainERC20 interface.

    This new redesign will improve Ethereum’s scalability and interoperability across many Layer-2 solutions. The proposal calls for moving SuperchainERC20 functions like sendERC20 and relayERC20 to the recently created SuperchainERC20Bridge.

    On the other hand, the ICrosschainERC20 interface is intended to manage mint and burn functions more effectively. This update brings Optimism closer to realizing its vision of a "superchain" structure, where multiple blockchains work together seamlessly and efficiently.

    Buterin praised the new development and commended the collaborative spirit among Ethereum’s infrastructure players. "I think people are sleeping on just how much Ethereum infrastructure players really are willing to cooperate and build a unified Ethereum ecosystem," he said.

    Other upgrades on Optimism

    Launched in 2021 as an Ethereum Layer-2 scalability network, Optimism leverages Optimistic Rollups. This technology enables faster and more efficient transfers while preserving the security of the main blockchain.

    Over the years, Optimism has become a valuable player in the Ethereum ecosystem, performing a series of updates to improve the network. Last year, Optimism introduced the Bedrock update, which aims to overhaul the network’s architecture, bringing increased modularity, simplicity and performance.

    Furthermore, Optimism proposed smart contract upgrades and an L2 hard fork to tackle security vulnerabilities found during security audits. The smart contract upgrades address the discovered weaknesses, while the L2 hard fork improved the stability and performance of the fault-proof system.

    Many other protocols like Base from Coinbase have leveraged the OP tech stack, underscoring its crucial role in the Ethereum ecosystem.

