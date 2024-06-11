Uniswap Acquires Major Crypto Gaming Title

Advertisement

Crypto: The Game's recent season 2, "Anon Island," was played by over 800 crypto enthusiasts across the globe, while the net prize pool exceeded $281,000. The game was widely discussed on Crypto Twitter and includes various engaging in-app mechanics.

Crypto: The Game acquired by Uniswap Labs

According to the official statement by Uniswap Labs, it has acquired Crypto: The Game, an interactive online survival game with integrated cryptocurrency mechanics. The exact sum of the deal has not yet been disclosed by the two parties as of June 11, 2024.

Within the framework of the acquisition process, all members of the CTG team will join Uniswap Labs to continue their work on the highly anticipated season 3.

Also, Uniswap and Crypto: The Game contributors will experiment with on-chain activations for the Uniswap community.

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams is excited by the opportunities unlocked by the acquisition and highlights that this step is a natural one for Uniswap's expansion strategy:

If we want to bring the world onchain, we need more engaging onchain experiences. I’m incredibly excited to welcome the CTG team to Uniswap. As part of the team, they’ll continue their work on Season 3 and also cook up onchain experiments for Uniswap users.

As covered by U.Today previously, Uniswap, the largest multi-chain decentralized crypto exchanges for EVM, accomplished the 3.2 million user milestone last April.

Season 3 to be released with novel on-chain features

These users are employing Uniswap's interface for on-chain trading on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Celo, BNB Smart Chain, Base, Polygon and Avalanche.

Uniswap representatives stressed that operational workflow for Crypto: The Game wll remain untouched, while new themes, twists and on-chain features will be activated in the coming season 3.

In previous seasons, contestants bought in with 0.1 ETH, joined tribes, participated in daily challenges and voted each other out over 10-day seasons until one person won the entire prize pool.