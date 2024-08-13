    Unioverse Sets $15K Tournament to Promote New Web3 Game

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    This will be first multi-player for Unioverse
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 13:00
    Unioverse Sets $15K Tournament to Promote New Web3 Game
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Unioverse, a Random Games-backed sci-fi franchise and game platform, has announced key developments, including the pre-alpha launch of its second game, Hoverdrome.

    To celebrate, Unioverse is hosting a tournament with a $15,000 USDC and 300,000 $UNIO prize pool. The platform's latest and highly anticipated NFT release will also debut soon.

    Hoverdrome, available on Windows PC, offers a high-energy gaming experience combining elements of Mario Kart and Rocket League. The game features interoperable NFTs, allowing players to use their assets across multiple Unioverse games.

    “The integration of USDC, UNIO prizes and free-to-enter tournaments highlight our commitment to delivering value to our community,” said Wyeth Ridgway, Founder and CTO of Random Games.

    This first multiplayer game in the Unioverse franchise highlights future expansion possibilities and community engagement in the growing Web3 gaming sector. Players can download the pre-alpha from the Unioverse website.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

