Web3 Gaming Platform Unioverse Hires Eric Peterson as CCO

Web3 game creation platform Unioverse has appointed Star Citizen Cofounder Eric Peterson as chief creative officer.

Peterson will lead creative efforts and game development, aiming to mainstream Web3 gaming and attract traditional video game players.

Joining Random Games, the developer of Unioverse, Peterson brings extensive industry experience, having worked on Wing Commander, StarLancer and Conquest: Frontier Wars. He cofounded Digital Anvil and Fever Pitch Studios, collaborating with Chris Roberts on Star Citizen.

“I am very excited to be joining Random Games and Unioverse and to be devoting my creative energies to developing great games in the rich Unioverse environment. We’re focused on addressing gamer frustrations by supporting actions that other companies punish, such as trading high-level characters or weapons. This is solved with our marketplace of game items, allowing players to trade items freely and derive more value from the games they love,” Peterson commented.

Peterson’s role includes identifying partners for Unioverse’s Metaverse and ensuring the quality of games released. As CCO, he will work with CTO Wyeth Ridgway, Head of Brand Bryan Clark and CEO Tony Harman to achieve Unioverse’s goals.

Universe games are designed to be accessible to traditional gamers without requiring Web3 or cryptocurrency knowledge.