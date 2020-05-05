Tyler Winklevoss Exposes 'Dumb' XRP Trolls

News
Tue, 05/05/2020 - 15:38
Alex Dovbnya
The XRP Amry has a facepalm moment after trying to get back at Gemini by tagging the SEC on Twitter
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss has clapped back at “dumb” XRP trolls after they tagged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Twitter to take action against the exchange.

Winklevoss explains that the militant crypto community inadvertently acknowledged that XRP is a security, something that Ripple vehemently denies. 

Related
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Recommends Buying XRP at This Price Level

It started with Chainlink

The bone of contention between the Winklevii and the XRP Army was the recent listing of Chainlink (LINK), the 14th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Meanwhile, XRP, which still holds onto its third place, is yet to land on the Gemini exchange, which rubbed many community members the wrong way.

Eventually, Twitter user @galgitron took the matter in its own hands by urging the SEC to investigate Gemini, a private company, for refraining from listing XRP.    

Related
Winklevoss Twins Address Criticism Surrounding Their Regulation-Centric Ad Campaign

XRP’s Damocles sword

Tagging the SEC on Twitter is probably the last thing that XRP investors want to as a two-year class-action lawsuit against Ripple drags on. The investors who took the blockchain decadron to court in 2018 accused it of selling XRP as an unregistered security.  

As reported by U.Today, a federal judge denied Ripple’s motion to end the legal battle against the company back in February. 

The worst part for XRP holders is that the SEC can still argue its own case and recognize the token as a security even if Ripple wins the suit.   

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy